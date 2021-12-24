 Skip to content

Element Quest update for 24 December 2021

Version 0.44 - Move While Casting & Scrap

Version 0.44 - Move While Casting & Scrap

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Merry Christmas to those who celebrate!

**

Changes:

**

  • Can now move around & jump while casting spells/combat, (this may be reverted in the future if players would find it less fun.)
  • Willow King Boss modified to be less frustrating.
  • Antlers Mask has been slowed down
  • Splash ability is casting faster but does slightly less damage.
  • Movement Effects through abilities will no longer be based on movement speed
  • Water Shield bubble will now reduce damage but not make you completely invulnerable.
  • Fizzle casting time is now faster.
  • Store Page graphics have been changed
  • New game icon
  • No longer required to do the Tutorial quest nor pushed to do the tutorial at all.

Additions:

  • New Scrap Mechanic - Can now scrap items to "Scrap" which would be useful for specific things, like upgrading the guild (Future), donating to community projects (future), unlocking difficult bosses (now), etc...
  • New difficult boss, accessible from a quest in the tavern at night.
  • New starting map that would hopefully increase retention
  • 6 New Quests
  • 5 New Items
  • New locations in the open world!
  • Can now see how much gold and XP you have got from a completed quest!
  • New music for the Witch Boss.
  • New "Blacksmith" NPC in town (for scrap & quest at the moment)
  • Mud Grog Sounds

**

Bugfixes:

**

  • Bank keyboard navigation should now work
  • Dropping items from the bank should no longer drop them from inventory.
  • World map broke in some specific scenes.
  • Witch hand collision with holes should now be fixed.
  • Fruit boss bug fixes
  • Military shoe icon no longer blurry.
  • No GUI mode will no longer see "Hover" effects on interactable (Press 'E' to interact)
  • No GUI mode can now be toggled with "Page Up"
  • Collect quests used bank's items count but did not remove from the bank.

