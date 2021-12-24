Version 0.44 - Move While Casting & Scrap

Merry Christmas to those who celebrate!
**
Changes:
**
- Can now move around & jump while casting spells/combat, (this may be reverted in the future if players would find it less fun.)
- Willow King Boss modified to be less frustrating.
- Antlers Mask has been slowed down
- Splash ability is casting faster but does slightly less damage.
- Movement Effects through abilities will no longer be based on movement speed
- Water Shield bubble will now reduce damage but not make you completely invulnerable.
- Fizzle casting time is now faster.
- Store Page graphics have been changed
- New game icon
- No longer required to do the Tutorial quest nor pushed to do the tutorial at all.
Additions:
- New Scrap Mechanic - Can now scrap items to "Scrap" which would be useful for specific things, like upgrading the guild (Future), donating to community projects (future), unlocking difficult bosses (now), etc...
- New difficult boss, accessible from a quest in the tavern at night.
- New starting map that would hopefully increase retention
- 6 New Quests
- 5 New Items
- New locations in the open world!
- Can now see how much gold and XP you have got from a completed quest!
- New music for the Witch Boss.
- New "Blacksmith" NPC in town (for scrap & quest at the moment)
- Mud Grog Sounds
**
Bugfixes:
**
- Bank keyboard navigation should now work
- Dropping items from the bank should no longer drop them from inventory.
- World map broke in some specific scenes.
- Witch hand collision with holes should now be fixed.
- Fruit boss bug fixes
- Military shoe icon no longer blurry.
- No GUI mode will no longer see "Hover" effects on interactable (Press 'E' to interact)
- No GUI mode can now be toggled with "Page Up"
- Collect quests used bank's items count but did not remove from the bank.
