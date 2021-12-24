 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Tabletop Creator update for 24 December 2021

New Update (2021.2.11a)

Share · View all patches · Build 7937340 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We are currently working in the Excel/CSV support update, but is not ready yet, so here is a small update before the new year holidays.

✨ New Features
  • Add support for command line arguments (launch options in Steam).
  • Add "-dark_background" to app launch options to start the app with an experimental dark background. This is not the dark mode, is merely a temporal workaround for those of you that are very photosensitive.
🔧 Changes
  • Change special variables to be more priority over panel value references in the variable resolver.

We're taking a short break and will be out of the office to celebrate the New Year 🎄. After the holidays, we will push forward to finish the next update with the Excel/CSV support!

📌 If you have feedback or want to report an issue, please join to our Discord server 💬

https://store.steampowered.com/app/861590/Tabletop_Creator/

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/23668/Tabletop_Designers_Bundle/

Changed files in this update

Tabletop Creator Depot Depot 861592
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.