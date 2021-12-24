New Update (2021.2.11a)

We are currently working in the Excel/CSV support update, but is not ready yet, so here is a small update before the new year holidays.

✨ New Features

Add support for command line arguments (launch options in Steam).

Add "-dark_background" to app launch options to start the app with an experimental dark background. This is not the dark mode, is merely a temporal workaround for those of you that are very photosensitive.

🔧 Changes

Change special variables to be more priority over panel value references in the variable resolver.

We're taking a short break and will be out of the office to celebrate the New Year 🎄. After the holidays, we will push forward to finish the next update with the Excel/CSV support!

