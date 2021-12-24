 Skip to content

Unmetaverse update for 24 December 2021

v1.1.1: Smooth locomotion support!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update v1.1.1 has been released!

・Smooth locomotion mode has been added. You can change it from the login screen or quick menu.

・Improve network synchronization of movement.

Changed files in this update

