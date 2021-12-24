 Skip to content

Re.Poly update for 24 December 2021

Update Version 0.0.2i

Hi there guys and girls and I wish all of you a merry christmas.

In this week I had not much time but I wanted to offer you the new build parts and possibilities.

I hope you like it. In the next week I finally start the work on recipes to cook and the pet system.

Stay tuned and stay healthy

Update Notes Version 0.0.2i

Additions:

  • Added Build Part: Pillar
  • Added Foundation Fence
  • Added Foundation Fence Gate
  • Added Stone Foundation Fence
  • Added Stone Foundation Fence Gate

Changes:

  • Changed: Level Up effect is much more less shocking
  • Changed building fort walls will work like the fences to have a better placement. They are adjustable in height to fit the terrain.

    (Currently placed fort walls will have a bad placement, so please replace them)
  • Changed: Fences are now upgradeable to stone

Fixes:

  • Fixed: Clock is visible in the pause menu
  • Fixed: Clock displays only one number when minutes are under 10
  • Fixed: Crop Soil Row does not work
  • Fixed: Wooden Fort Tower teleports the player to nowhere when try to climb it
  • Fixed: Beehive is not placeable anywhere
  • Fixed: Meteors will land in water
  • Fixed: AI and Boss respawns at the zero point of the map instead of its correct location

