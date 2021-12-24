Update Version 0.0.2i

Hi there guys and girls and I wish all of you a merry christmas.
In this week I had not much time but I wanted to offer you the new build parts and possibilities.
I hope you like it. In the next week I finally start the work on recipes to cook and the pet system.
Stay tuned and stay healthy
Update Notes Version 0.0.2i
Additions:
- Added Build Part: Pillar
- Added Foundation Fence
- Added Foundation Fence Gate
- Added Stone Foundation Fence
- Added Stone Foundation Fence Gate
Changes:
- Changed: Level Up effect is much more less shocking
- Changed building fort walls will work like the fences to have a better placement. They are adjustable in height to fit the terrain.
(Currently placed fort walls will have a bad placement, so please replace them)
- Changed: Fences are now upgradeable to stone
Fixes:
- Fixed: Clock is visible in the pause menu
- Fixed: Clock displays only one number when minutes are under 10
- Fixed: Crop Soil Row does not work
- Fixed: Wooden Fort Tower teleports the player to nowhere when try to climb it
- Fixed: Beehive is not placeable anywhere
- Fixed: Meteors will land in water
- Fixed: AI and Boss respawns at the zero point of the map instead of its correct location
Changed files in this update