Brutal Orchestra 1.01 "Walk and Talk."

Merry Christmas Eve!

We have been hard at work over the past week fixing lots of issues that cropped up after launch. We were not able to get to every issue that we are aware of as the holidays are a hard time to work and we want to make sure we are spending time with our families especially after how crazy launch was.

Keep an eye out for future updates!

Content

Added new Flavour NPCs to the Far Shore.

Character Balance

Reduced amount of coins required to unlock Anton from 25 to 10

Changed Splig to consider abandoned party members as dead. (Sorry Retromation.)

New Features

Added Right Click functionality so players can add/remove pigment to/from pigment costs faster.

UI Changes:

Moved Lucky blue pigment UI to the left of the Perform Ability button, so the Fill All button is bigger

Made Combat menu button a bit smaller so overflow text does not overlap with it.

Added text feedback whenever the player is going to use wrong mana

On the Rank Up Menu, now the upper arrow pointing towards the right will be hidden when the selected character is at level max.

Limited space in the Continue Button in the confirmation UI Panel

Balance:

Changed the layering on Trigger Finger's combat grid to make it easier to target Trigger Fingers correctly.

Brightened Osmans combat grid to make it more clear the entire combat grid is still present.

Tweaked Parry to keep its relation to Takedown more consistent

Reworked Expire to no longer use rupture and be completely blocked by shields

Tweaked Takedown to be slightly stronger.

Tweaked Skewer to make its damage less insane.

Tweaked Cleanse to no longer heal for zero.

Tweaked Amalgam to be slightly stronger.

Reworked Conversion to be less consistent but have higher healing potential.

Will be a bit harder to encounter a 5 Music Man group. Maceo frowns in the distance.

Reworked Wrath to be more useful.

Killing enemies with the SLAP! ability will now count as a Slap kill.

Trigger Fingers no longer has skittish.

Misery now moves Trigger Fingers to the left or right.

ShellShocked now moves Trigger Fingers to the left or right.

Blindfire has a 50% chance of moving Trigger Fingers to the left or right.

Decreased the likelyhood of Mobius performing "Spear-Fishing".

"Decompose" can no longer roll values under 10.

Item Rebalance:

Fixed Take a penny, leave a penny item to properly lose currency. Increased the chance to consume the item from 2% to 5%

Reworked First born to also apply frail party member and enemies separately.

Reworked Shard of Nowak to prevent party member's with Immortal from using it. "Sorry Bimini."

Fixed Iron Necklace to work as intended.

Reduced Stigmata base trigger percentage from 20% to 10%

Reduced Serpent’s Head trigger percentage from 40% to 20%

Changed Ampoule's shop price from 2 to 8

BugFixes:

Fixed bug where anchored units could be swapped around with some abilities.

Fixed bug where some Pigment in the pigment bar were the wrong color after using a randomizing ability.

Fixed bug where Trigger Fingers on-beat background did not turn entirely dark at the end of the song.

Changed save file name and improved the Save system a bit so some players don't have a weird bug where saving softlocks the game.

Fixed bug where paying certain NPC would not remove the player's currency at all.

Fixed bug where a portal icon was not showing the corrent image after talking to certain NPC.

Fixed bug where Heaven's Passive abilities were not showing once it came back to the fight.

Fixed Missing Dimitri ability art

Fixed small issue with zone 3 corpses.

Numerous overworld layering improvements

Fixed max leveled Pressure Point missing its icon.

Removed Z-axis movement from Wraths animation.

Fixed music man solo death transition .

Sepulchre cannot spawn another Sepulchre anymore. "We are so sorry for any Sepulchre related accidents. It was fun the first time but not the seventh."

Typo: