24-Dec-2021 : Hot fix for Beta

Hello, everyone.
It seems many of our fans are playing new beta update and I am glad to see you are happy with our work!
Of course, we expected bugs and that why we released this update on Beta branch.
but we didn't expect our fans help us to find bugs this quick!
Less than 20 hours after updates, You found many updates and reported.
As always I say,
You say, We listen.
You want, We make.
We worked hard to fix reported bugs/problems.
And hot fix is just rolled-out.
Please read patch-note Below
Also,
We have released our Patreon page.
If you want to support Legendary Tales project, Please feel free to use Patreon.
Page is here : https://www.patreon.com/UrbanWolfGames
Happy Merry Christmas!
Cheers,
BJ
Patch note
24-Dec-2021
Hot fix
- Skill tree overrided from other player when you multiplay -> Fixed
- Skill tree point resetting problem -> Fixed
- Secondary points being reset when you move to next floor -> Fixed
- Sometimes stat bonus from magic items doesn't work -> Fixed
- Single tutorial had mesh problem -> Fixed
- (Magic Artifact) Skill didn't give bonus correctly -> Fixed
- (Bulk Up) Skill give minus HP bonus -> Fixed
- Player still could deal damage with fist after character died > Fixed
Because of this hot-fix, Your skill tree will be reset.
But we couldn't save your secondary attributes. Therefore could be reset.
Changed depots in develop branch