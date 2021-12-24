Update 0.9.9f11: Big performance improvements, important changes and fixes.

Hi everyone.

We are finishing the polishing of the game for the upcoming 1.0 release (date is still to be decided).

With the 1.0 the game will be finally complete and fully playable with all the features there were initially planned; Actually the game ended up having much more content then the originally planned, such as the Kos campaign, the planes, the new Map editor and much more.

Still after the 1.0 we will continue working on the game for at least all the 2023, hearing to your feedbacks and suggestions as always; Some new features are already planned for the new year, and also we are working more and more on the Stalingrad DLC (ETA Q2 2022)

So, right now we are mostly working on improving performance, fixing glithces and polishing the overall quality of Easy Red 2.

Here's the changes since last update:

New features:

•Added death by fire animation.

•Added hold R to choose what magazine to reload.

•Added italian medic helmet.

Fixes:

•Big performance improvements.

•Resolution can now be set up to 2x.

•Fixes in many animations.

•Fixed inventory interaction distance.

•Fixes in AI taking cover.

•Fixes in US mortar.

•Fixes in planes.

•Fixes in rocks.

•A few other fixes.

If you have bugs to report or features that you think should be in the game before the 1.0, you can report them in our Discord server.

Thank you all,

Marco.