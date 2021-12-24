Patch 0.3.47 Now Live

QOL
- Mouse scroll wheel now changes selected item
Bugfixes
- Item stacks drop properly and will not double up (Trees drop 2 wood instead of 4)
- Infinite spawn in the clock tower fixed
- Item stacking in inventory fixed
- Losing items on when inventory full at crafting stations no longer occurs (Item will drop on ground)
- Some structure prompts added to know what to use at different stations (Lightcore and Crypt)
Other
- Quest that was not ready for the patch is now live
Feedback and Bug Reports
The best place to give us feedback and report bugs is on our Discord. We're active and involved in our community there so if you have Discord please consider joining! Bugs are more likely to be fixed when they are reported on the Discord.
