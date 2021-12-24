 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Lightsmith update for 24 December 2021

Patch 0.3.47 Now Live

Share · View all patches · Build 7936921 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
QOL
  • Mouse scroll wheel now changes selected item
Bugfixes
  • Item stacks drop properly and will not double up (Trees drop 2 wood instead of 4)
  • Infinite spawn in the clock tower fixed
  • Item stacking in inventory fixed
  • Losing items on when inventory full at crafting stations no longer occurs (Item will drop on ground)
  • Some structure prompts added to know what to use at different stations (Lightcore and Crypt)
Other
  • Quest that was not ready for the patch is now live
Feedback and Bug Reports

The best place to give us feedback and report bugs is on our Discord. We're active and involved in our community there so if you have Discord please consider joining! Bugs are more likely to be fixed when they are reported on the Discord.

https://discord.com/invite/M7Gv6ER

Changed files in this update

Lightsmith Content Windows Depot 1453131
  • Loading history…
Lightsmith Depot Mac Depot 1453132
  • Loading history…
Lightsmith Depot Linux Depot 1453133
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.