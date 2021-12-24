 Skip to content

Metavusking update for 24 December 2021

Metavusking v1.2.1.6 Released

Build 7936840

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Metavusking has been updated to v1.2.1.6!

Patch note

  • A new celebrity will be added to the basic song.
  • Some Part A - 댕댕펀치
  • Rollin' Part A, B - 긍정폭발사슴
  • DDU-DU DDU-DU Part A, B - 긍정폭발사슴

  • A new concert hall - a school auditorium will be added.

  • The image type recorded during recording setting is changed from a 3D VR image to a 2D planar image.

  • Live screen settings will be changed.

  • Add an outline.
  • Change to default OFF (adjustable in the configuration)
  • UI convenience is improved.
  • Add some UI interaction effects and modify functions.
  • Add pop-up instructions, change the color of lyrics, adjust the spacing of sentences, etc.
  • Other additional items will be modified.
  • If you choose a celebrity, add an animation.
  • Correcting the part lyrics error.
  • Correcting the celebrity singing part error.
  • Modify player profile duplicate selection.
  • Modify the sorting button of the song selection panel.
  • Reeds Field Performance Hall. Move below the location of reeds.
