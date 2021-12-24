Alpha 29 Update: Pet Control & Automatic Feeding, Crops, Rift Defense Challenge

Communication:

Steam Discussion

Email: simonchain@vip.qq.com

New Contents:

Pets and mounts

① A new “Growl” function is added into the Pets Control. When this function is enabled, the monsters will take pets as their aims, or they will not actively attack the pets.



② The “Standby Mode, the Passive Mode and the Agro Mode” controlled by pets now are provided with extra attribute buffs.

③ Pets’ state of “falling down and bleeding” is cancelled and replaced by the state of a “severe injury”. When sustaining a severe injury, combating pets will go back and keep following the player, in which the pets receive no damage and perform no attack. Mounts will be in the mounting states without the mounting acceleration effect if they sustain a severe injury. Pets that have a severe injury can automatically recover to normal after a while.

③ “Automatic Feeding” is added to the interface of pet feeding and the hunger value is removed.

Two new crops, lettuces and wheat, are added. Players can directly buy them from peasants or find the seeds of the two crops in the treasure chests at the Infection Village.

Added to the Herder craft list: Cultivator, used to till the ground, this allows the crops to grow faster;

A defense mode is added to the Mystery Entrance Challenge.



Adjustments:

The operation interface of the workbench is optimized so that players can directly see the articles capable of being made;

The method of operating items on the cooking bench is optimized and the recipes are adjusted so that there is no need to try different recipes on the platters. Besides, the recipes for feasts are changed into fixed forms;

–The buff effects from the feasts are greatly adjusted. In addition to that, eating feasts can temporarily increase the maximum level of HP;

No read time is provided now on the use of health potions;

-Instead of equipment, scrap will drop from the monsters, and the waste can be used to make equipment on the workbench with the corresponding formation;

The Bosses of the whole formations will no longer drop armors, but still drop their special weapons;

Now, equipment of deferent combat styles (e.g. range damage can rise by 10%) can be made on the workbench of different formations;

The way to obtain Parasect Plasma Gun is replaced, instead of making it, by killing Insector Queen who would drop;

The waves of monsters in the Mystery Entrance combat room are decreased;

You can find the skill upgrade disk corresponding to your current or lower levels in Mystery Skill Box (e.g. you can find a Skill Upgrade Disk II, a Skill Upgrade Disk III and a Skill Upgrade Disk IV in Mystery Skill Box [V1]);

Mutually hostile formations now will attack each other;

The spawn system in the daytime on the earth surface is cancelled and replaced by certain fixed spawning spots (e.g. the Bear’s Cave);

The weapons with the penetrating attribute can no longer attack through walls. Instead, the attribute can only act on targets.

Value Adjustment:

① The whole values of equipment and accessories are balanced to guarantee enough diversity between equipment of the same level.



② The whole range of weapons is provided with basic damage capacity (previously, the difference was only the attack speed, while the damage totally depends on the type of bullets).

③ The “armor value” is cancelled and replaced by “defense value” for which the damage reduction effect is now displayed on the attribute interface of gene edition (the damage reduction can reach 90% at most)

④ The energy consumption of most skills is decreased and the CD of skills is also adjusted

⑤ The values and effects of partial Gene Module are adjusted

Fixes:

The BUG is fixed of abnormal text display and will be raised if unmendable items are put into the mending interface.



Current Development Content and Progress:

————————————————————————————————————

[■■■■■] Achievement system (included)

[■■■■■] Equipment enhancement system (included)

[■■■■■] New guidance system (included)

[■■■■■] NPC quests (included)

[■■■■■] Map & Mini-map system (included)

[■■■■■] Trap system (included)

[■■■■■] Village decorative placeable objects for atmosphere improvement (included)

[■■■■■] More background music (included)

[■■■■■] Meco Biotech II content (included)

[■■■■■] Pet level-up function (included)

[■■■■□] Plots and stories (included)

[■■■■■] Discoveries system (included)

[■■■■□] More pet/animal interactions - storage, shearing the goats (included)

————————————————————————————————————

[■■■■□] Multiplayer system (coming soon, internal testing in progress)

[■■■■□] Gene editing system (included, but still improving)

[■■■■□] Support of Steam Workshop for other types of mod (included, but still improving)

[■■■■□] Player Skills System (included, but still improving)

————————————————————————————————————

[■■■■□] Dungeon challenge (working on it)

[■■□□□] Mercenary system (working on it)

[■■■■□] Events system (working on it)

[■■■■□] Weathers system (working on it)

————————————————————————————————————

[■■■□□] NPC class differences and corresponding functions (planning)

[■■■□□] Interactions with friendly NPCs (planning)

[■□□□□] Meco Biotech III content (planning)

[■■■□□] NPC recruit (planning)

[■□□□□] NPC working system (planning)

[■■■□□] Water & Fire system (planning)

————————————————————————————————————

[□□□□□] Body-part editing system (Encountered many problems in R&D)

[□□□□□] Vehicles (haven't started yet)

————————————————————————————————————

- We will try to maintain frequent updates and transparency of our progress. Once again, thank you for all of your support!