 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Mission in Snowdriftland update for 24 December 2021

Content update: Bonus level!

Share · View all patches · Build 7936825 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

You've completed all levels and collected already all of the 576 snowflakes? Then it's time for the next challenge! Get prepared for the largest and hardest level of all:

The Bonus Level

It's huge, unforgiving and split in 4 sections, each of them recreating one of the main worlds. You can enter a new section only if you collect all 24 snowflakes of the previous one.

Be warned! The bonus level will try your patience and platformer skills sorely! :)

Patch notes:

  • Bonus Level added
  • Teaser on start screen showing upcoming content for 2022
  • Chubby will high-bounce off enemies once the jump button/key is pressed and held
  • Optimisation and several bug fixes

Changed files in this update

Mission in Snowdriftland Content Depot 1515201
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.