Content update: Bonus level!

You've completed all levels and collected already all of the 576 snowflakes? Then it's time for the next challenge! Get prepared for the largest and hardest level of all:
The Bonus Level
It's huge, unforgiving and split in 4 sections, each of them recreating one of the main worlds. You can enter a new section only if you collect all 24 snowflakes of the previous one.
Be warned! The bonus level will try your patience and platformer skills sorely! :)
Patch notes:
- Bonus Level added
- Teaser on start screen showing upcoming content for 2022
- Chubby will high-bounce off enemies once the jump button/key is pressed and held
- Optimisation and several bug fixes
