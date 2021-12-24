Metavusking has been updated to v1.2.1.6!
Patch note
- A new celebrity will be added to the basic song.
- Some Part A - 댕댕펀치
- Rollin' Part A, B - 긍정폭발사슴
- DDU-DU DDU-DU Part A, B - 긍정폭발사슴
-
A new concert hall - a school auditorium will be added.
-
The image type recorded during recording setting is changed from a 3D VR image to a 2D planar image.
-
Live screen settings will be changed.
- Add an outline.
- Change to default OFF (adjustable in the configuration)
- UI convenience is improved.
- Add some UI interaction effects and modify functions.
- Add pop-up instructions, change the color of lyrics, adjust the spacing of sentences, etc.
- Other additional items will be modified.
- If you choose a celebrity, add an animation.
- Correcting the part lyrics error.
- Correcting the celebrity singing part error.
- Modify player profile duplicate selection.
- Modify the sorting button of the song selection panel.
- Reeds Field Performance Hall. Move below the location of reeds.
Changed files in this update