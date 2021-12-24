Wayward Major Update "Horizons" Released!

Twas the day before that Christmas thing, when all through Steam; not a creature was stirring, except for a Wayward release!

We are pleased to announce the release of our 11th major update on Steam entitled "Horizons". Wayward is also a part of the Steam Winter Sale this year at -20% off:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/379210/Wayward/

Take a peek at what you can expect to see in this release:

YouTube

The preview video only shows a small portion of the features in this release, so if you are brave enough, venture down further to the wall o' text:

You can now drag and drop save files onto the game to import them.

Added an "Open Backups Folder" button to the save data section in the options menu.

There are now non-tattered versions of shirts and pants that are available to craft.

Introduced the concept of spores to mushrooms and ferns.

Starting at 40% cartography skill, the islands map and item tooltips now show which map items are associated with each island.

Sailing to new islands now raises your cartography skill.

The main menu buttons and tabs across all menus now have associated icons to improve UX.

Added a new magical property, "Aptitude", which multiplies its effectiveness in crafts.

Added a new magical property "Regeneration", which repairs/restores durability on items over time.

Added a new form of grass called "Tanglehead", spread throughout the arid and volcanic islands types. Dirt will no longer be native to arid islands as a result.

Added "Master of All" milestone and milestone modifier for getting all skills to 100%.

Added mysterious and coveted "Dryad", a plant-like creature with unique properties and loot.

Added a pangolin creature to the new "Volcanic" island type.

Added needles for all types of metal.

Added a new armor set of "armored scale" with unique properties/usefulness.

Added a couple of new craftable "scarecrows" that you can place down to prevent or reduce the likelihood of creatures spawning and/or movement around them (depending on the creature).

Merchant NPCs will now spawn and restock based on the number of buildings (walls/floors) constructed on an island, and will decrease in odds the further out you are from your starting island.

Added a "Respawn in Casual Mode" button to the death screen when you die while in a permadeath mode so you can continue playing your save.

Added a "Rejoin as a new player" button to the death screen when dying in multiplayer games that have "clear ghost data on leave" option enabled.

A new item quality, "Relic", has been added. Relics have a high amount of magical properties, but have low starting durability and are dropped exclusively from aberrant creatures and treasure chests.

Added ability to assign action menu actions to the quickslot bar.

Added the ability to assign quickslots with tool-based actions (similar to "Carve with Tool" previously from the action menu). Alternatively, you can perform actions here by opening a new menu as well with "Shift + Q or Shift + Right Click". These actions will automatically pick the best tool for the given action.

Added a new "Volcanic" island type and biome with new resources, tiles, interactions, and creatures.

Added a new "Seafaring" skill which increases travel distances, reduces hunger and thirst costs when traveling, and more.

Several islands can now be loaded at a time, allowing for quicker travel and allowing players in multiplayer games to be on different islands from each other.

You can now sail to any island within a certain distance, the travel time and cost dependant on the distance traveled.

Added a new "islands" dialog, acting as a world map. It's unlocked when obtaining a sea-worthy vessel, which allows you to travel to inspect and travel to nearby islands.

The quality of terrain (including fertile soil) now affects the speed at which plants grow. The better the quality, the faster the growth.

The island name, game options, modifiers, and any quests are now displayed on game start and arrival at a new island.

The pause menu has been updated to show the island name and modifiers separately from the pause status and menu options.

You can now quickslot multiple of the same item (to assign them different actions).

You can now use crafting quickslots even when you no longer have the item.

Quickslots have been partially moved to the new UI system, enabling the ability to move them to any edge of the screen. The default position in new saves is the bottom.

Added three more quickslots to the quickslot bar.

Quickslots now have a highlight animation when being used.

Islands now have randomized names.

Sped up menu animations, removed some "instant" menu animations because they caused flashing.

Converted "gathering" to chopping and mining. A tool's damage type will no longer affect resource gathering as tools will now have their own "Chop" and "Mine" properties.

"Carve With Tool", now simply "Butcher", as well as all the new tool/auto action will now use protected items unless they are at 0 durability and will warn you before breaking if you have the option enabled.

"Chop" is now the default action for axes (except for tin-based tools) instead of "Carve", now named "Butcher".

The "Carve" action is now called "butcher" to reduce confusion of its purpose.

Non-consumed required items can now be used in crafting while protected when they are over 0 durability (cannot be destroyed in the craft).

Added a multiplayer option to delete ghost data when players leave (so players can rejoin as a new character).

You can now customize the order of menu bar buttons, and even remove buttons or add new dividers if you wish.

Items now mention when they are used as part of a craft in the tooltip under "uses".

All island types now have a unique fog of war color/tint.

When starting a multiplayer game/server, only auto-pause the game when the turn mode is Real-time.

Ghosts can now travel to previously visited islands.

Reworked menu tabs highlighting to work based on distance, rather than just appearing as active when on screen.

The disabled mod warning will now be cleared after going into the mod menu.

The "quests" and "notes" menu bar buttons are now hidden until you have gained at least one quest/note in any game.

There are now tooltips for item/action menus that explain how to use them in conjunction with quickslots.

Loading screens that previously showed progress as a percentage now show a progress bar.

Removed some loading animations in cases where they would be near-instant.

Removed lag spikes when players join or leave multiplayer games.

Removed the max saves limitation. You can now have as many saves as your disk space can fit.

The "continue game" button on the main menu now shows the name and preview image of the last-played game.

Increased fade-in speed when starting a game or when traveling to other islands.

Players that are ghosts no longer affect turns in simulated turn mode.

Reorganized the options menu and added additional tabs to make it easier to find things.

The gameplay section of the bindings menu is now split into additional sections, "Items", "Quickslots", and "Context Menu."

Improved the layout of the dedicated server menu, and cleaned up the code allowing messages to display.

The sections of the bindings menu are now collapsible and start out collapsed.

The message dialog's close icon is now displayed as a "minimize" icon when messages are assigned to a quadrant.

You can now craft snowmen with wooden poles or branches. (Thanks Ashery!)

Decreased the footprint/size of action menus slightly.

Added an animation to multiplayer servers being shown.

Reduced size of "Reached max backup limit" dedicated server messages.

Merchants will now move when players idle while facing them, giving players a chance to escape situations where a merchant might block them in if they traded with them.

Improved reliability of the multiplayer "Run Connection Tests" button.

Tweaked the look of disabled elements when UI opacity is disabled.

Added better item cloning/syncing for dug up crafted tiles and flooring. (Thanks Ashery!)

"Collect Object with Hands" is now named "Pickup Doodad". Badderlocks and piles of rocks are now gathered normally instead of needing to "collect" them.

Improved the graphics for wooden gates, especially when opened so that they are more apparent that they are open.