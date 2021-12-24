 Skip to content

Bone Mayhem update for 24 December 2021

24.12.2021 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 7936703 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Various improvements:
  • Various bug fixes.
  • Injuries now showed in statistic.
  • Model of range weapon "Bullets/Laser" rebuilded (range weapons done!).

    Old with no modifications and old fully modificated :



    New with no modifications and fully modificated (all 36 modifications of this weapon will change it visually):

  • Character menu updated.

Rebalance:
  • Various balance changes.
  • On Level 14 enemies have no speed buff any more (was 36%).
New content:
  • Level 08 reworked.



Changed files in this update

