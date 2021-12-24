24.12.2021 Update

Various improvements:
- Various bug fixes.
- Injuries now showed in statistic.
- Model of range weapon "Bullets/Laser" rebuilded (range weapons done!).
Old with no modifications and old fully modificated :
New with no modifications and fully modificated (all 36 modifications of this weapon will change it visually):
- Character menu updated.
Rebalance:
- Various balance changes.
- On Level 14 enemies have no speed buff any more (was 36%).
New content:
- Level 08 reworked.
Changed files in this update