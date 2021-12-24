Early Access Patch Notes (update V1.005)

Share · View all patches · Build 7936654 · Last edited 24 December 2021 – 08:46:11 UTC by Wendy

Dear Calamity Administrator

We are happy to show you our update

Please check the full update information below :

Add

·Added new snow map resource.

Optimization

·Optimized the loading of starting and finishing elimination's display

·Optimized skipping thetrial, it will show on the right-top corner.

·Optimized some instructions

Fix

·Fixed unlock Valkyrie 'Idun' in valkyrie liberation has no confirmation in authority.

We are really appreciate every player who report they are facing bug or crushing issue. If you have meet any bug, please contact us in-game 'Report Problem',via steam, discord.

Discord：https://discord.gg/bBcXatNxPv

See you next time, Calamity Administrator