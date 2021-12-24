Early Access Patch Notes (update V1.005)

Dear Calamity Administrator
We are happy to show you our update
Please check the full update information below :
Add
·Added new snow map resource.
Optimization
·Optimized the loading of starting and finishing elimination's display
·Optimized skipping thetrial, it will show on the right-top corner.
·Optimized some instructions
Fix
·Fixed unlock Valkyrie 'Idun' in valkyrie liberation has no confirmation in authority.
We are really appreciate every player who report they are facing bug or crushing issue. If you have meet any bug, please contact us in-game 'Report Problem',via steam, discord.
Discord：https://discord.gg/bBcXatNxPv
See you next time, Calamity Administrator
Changed files in this update