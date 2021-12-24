Planet Whodagarr and Gas Planet Erwu released

Merry Christmas!
Two new levels released. Story continues. And more surprises!
There may be bugs in this content release because I am the only one doing everything including testing.
Cheers.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
Merry Christmas!
Two new levels released. Story continues. And more surprises!
There may be bugs in this content release because I am the only one doing everything including testing.
Cheers.
Changed files in this update