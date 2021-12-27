Ver2.10.200 Fateful Encounter Global Version 2021 Best of the Best

Encounters

・Fateful Encounter: Global Version 2021 Best of the Best 1 is available (Paid, 1 Time Max, Until January 6, 2022 14:59 UTC)

You can encounter one of the 5★ class characters listed below on the tenth encounter.

[table] [tr] [th]5★ characters available on 10th encounter [/th] [/tr] [tr] [td]Melina Extra Style (Hecatoncheires) [/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]Tsukiha Extra Style (Shinatsuhime) [/td] [/tr] [/table]

・Fateful Encounter: Global Version 2021 Best of the Best 2 is available (Paid, 1 Time Max, Until January 6, 2022 14:59 UTC)

You can encounter one of the 5★ class characters listed below on the tenth encounter.

[table] [tr] [th]5★ characters available on 10th encounter [/th] [/tr] [tr] [td]Necoco (Golden Flower Cat) [/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]Ewan Another Style (Curse Seeker) [/td] [/tr] [/table]

・Fateful Encounter: Global Version 2021 Best of the Best 3 is available (Paid, 1 Time Max, Until January 6, 2022 14:59 UTC)

You can encounter one of the 5★ class characters listed below on the tenth encounter.

[table] [tr] [th]5★ characters available on 10th encounter [/th] [/tr] [tr] [td]Miyu Another Style (Minerva) [/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]Thillelille Another Style (Abyss Liberator) [/td] [/tr] [/table]

・Fateful Encounter: Global Version 2021 Best of the Best 4 is available (Paid, 1 Time Max, Until January 6, 2022 14:59 UTC)

You can encounter one of the 5★ class characters listed below on the tenth encounter.

[table] [tr] [th]5★ characters available on 10th encounter [/th] [/tr] [tr] [td]Rosetta Another Style (Remittetur) [/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]Myunfa Another Style (Tea Maiden) [/td] [/tr] [/table]

Campaign Information

・Chronos Stone Sale Information

・A limited time 2000 Chronos Stone package

・A limited time 4000 Chronos Stone package

▼Duration

December 27, 2021 3:00 (UTC) – January 6, 2022 14:59 (UTC)

*Each can be purchased only once

・There will be a treasure chest that gives out 1 green key, 1 red key, and 1 bold pulse every day in the Spacetime Rift.

▼Duration

December 27, 2021 15:00 (UTC) – January 6, 2022 14:59 (UTC)

The app must be updated to version 2.10.200 or later.

If you receive the delivery from the Lynx delivery service before updating, you will be unable to receive the key cards or bold pulse on that day.

The treasure chest resets based on the timing of the Lynx delivery.

You can collect more key cards and bold pulses than the normal limit, but if you exceed the limit, the key cards and bold pulses will not be restored as time passes.

Identified Issue

・There are cases where the time duration for the 2,000 and 4,000 Chronos Stones' sales are displayed incorrectly.

Correct: –1/6(UTC) x1

*The issue can be fixed by updating to version 2.10.200.

Fixed the following issues

・Text and display issues.

・Other small bugs.