December 24th Update Notes

Merry Christmas! Since the Christmas update version 0.3 has just been launched, today’s content will mainly focus on some bug fixes:
- In Room 3 of Beach Motel, the items in the storage box can directly be used for work benches
- Fixed an issue that could cause the protagonist's behavior to get stuck after killing an enemy
- Fixed a bug that when Cody assisted in an attack, unequipping the weapon caused its weapon damage to be repeated multiple times, now Cody cannot unequip the weapon when attacking
- Now, when Cody is waiting to play on the sofa at home, if Anling loads to another location, the intimacy will also decrease
- Upgraded the BUG submission function (there is a button in the lower left corner of the pause screen when the game is in progress), now you can capture images together with the HUD UI
Changed files in this update