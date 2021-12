This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello couriers!

We have been working hard this past month to make the game more fun. Your reviews, comments, and suggestions helped a lot to pivot the changes.

We have contacted Steam and have scheduled the 28th of December to be the official game release date. On the day, the game will become paid and the changes will be live.

We hope you enjoy the game as much as we did when developing it.

Thank you for your patience and support!