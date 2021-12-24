 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Arena of Kings update for 24 December 2021

v1.0.6.0 Holiday Update

Share · View all patches · Build 7936618 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v1.0.6.0 Fixes:

  • “Stuck in game”: we've added protection for this common bug and have hopefully eliminated the vast majority of these cases. The implementation requires testing and we'll be monitoring this.
  • Rollbacks: we found the cause of common rollbacks and have implemented a fix. Our mission is to eliminate rollbacks entirely ASAP. We'll be monitoring this.
  • Fixed an issue with Spell Book locking.
  • 1006R: this can still happen, but the disconnect shouldn't be as bad. We're digging deeper on a permanent solution in an upcoming patch.

Upcoming Patch Priorities:

  • Stability
  • Gameplay bug fixes (we know about the sticky pillars)
  • EU Servers (rough eta 1-2 weeks)
  • Preparing for Ranked Matchmaking (rough eta ~2 weeks)

Holiday Cosmetics are now available in the Store for a limited time!

Santa Scholar

Silent Night

Changed files in this update

Arena of Kings Content Depot 1686821
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.