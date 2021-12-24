v1.0.6.0 Holiday Update

v1.0.6.0 Fixes:
- “Stuck in game”: we've added protection for this common bug and have hopefully eliminated the vast majority of these cases. The implementation requires testing and we'll be monitoring this.
- Rollbacks: we found the cause of common rollbacks and have implemented a fix. Our mission is to eliminate rollbacks entirely ASAP. We'll be monitoring this.
- Fixed an issue with Spell Book locking.
- 1006R: this can still happen, but the disconnect shouldn't be as bad. We're digging deeper on a permanent solution in an upcoming patch.
Upcoming Patch Priorities:
- Stability
- Gameplay bug fixes (we know about the sticky pillars)
- EU Servers (rough eta 1-2 weeks)
- Preparing for Ranked Matchmaking (rough eta ~2 weeks)
Holiday Cosmetics are now available in the Store for a limited time!
Santa Scholar
Silent Night
Changed files in this update