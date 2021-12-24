0.7.0 (playtest)
- added new icons for resources and for research
- removed resources: laser, wood, decor
- fixed creation of game profiles not in Latin (changed the name of the save file - this will lead to duplicate saves)
- fixed icons of pedestrian paths during construction, made brighter
- the period of occurrence of the deficit has been reduced by 2 times
- the warehouse panel has been redesigned for resource icons
- added resource filters by type (minerals, food, products)
- minerals in the planet panel and the colony panel are converted to icons
- fixed not being able to buy water
- added dialogs for discarding and production
- all dialogs with resources have been converted to resource icons
- when products are discarded, they become biological waste
- production is placed in a separate dialog
- added resource usage statistics in the colony
- increased the spread of minerals at the foundation of the colony
- added detailed tooltips for resources
- fixed a fall when installing a door in a room with furniture
- redesigned tool types of buildings, furniture and appliances
- instead of sliders, production switches for each resource are introduced in the instrument panel
- installation of outdoor objects in 1m increments
- fixed the order of installation of objects in the colony
- fixed hiding of objects inaccessible for construction
- battery indicator in the colony - show battery charge instead of daily consumption
- failure to fulfill the contract leads to a break in relations with the faction
- only one contract can be signed with a faction at a time
- added the ability to terminate the contract by paying a penalty
- in the fraction indicator, instead of the ratio, there is now a time counter until the end of the nearest contract
- when displaying a shortage, the resource icon is displayed
- added detailed descriptions for planets and satellites
- increased the time required for vr
- the need for work has been introduced for the staff
- cancellation when creating a new colony deletes the colony
- added the ability to delete empty colonies without buildings and personnel
- added self-diagnosis of colonies, with an indicator in the status panel
- added an explanation when hiring staff and trading about the need for orbital stations
- added extended descriptions for all rooms
- in the construction marker, the type of room that is being built is written
- in the resource shortage tooltip, resources are displayed with icons
- when resources are scarce - all missing resources are displayed
- added a lack of staff indicator in the colony
- fixed the display of new items available for installation in the colony
- fixed colony installation via modal dialog
- the rate of pressure change in the locks is reduced
- fixed the "no light" indicator for colonists coming to the surface
- added hints when installing furniture
- added camera control with arrows and wasd
- fixed uncontrolled recalculation of energy consumption in the colony
- added equipment for the production of gases from the planet's atmosphere
- added new machines from MauserNATO
- when establishing a colony on Mars, one contract is given on the basis of a colony from a country that already has a spaceport there (with a shorter execution period and a smaller reward)
- added a mat to a bench that does not understand where before
- fixed a bug with not displaying the "impossible to pass" indicator in some cases
- fixed benches in the corridor
- increased the movement speed of the characters
- added a research dialog with the technology tree
- redesigned research system - now each study accumulates research points, and the player can choose the current study
- added detailed hints-descriptions for each study
- removed the researchers indicator from the message bar
- changed the logic of indexes of scientific equipment and calculations - they are calculated from sufficiency for current researchers in the colony
- research points are earned only by currently working researchers
- when loading old profiles, the information about the conducted investigations is reset (due to a change in the research tree)
- the parameters of energy consumption and generation in the colony have been reconfigured
- in the personnel assignment dialog, icons of specialties are shown in the header
- filtering the list of new equipment depending on whether it can be installed in this colony
- power switch saving has been applied
- the food of the staff in the cafe is poisoned
- fixed a crash when transferring a colony under a contract
Changed files in this update