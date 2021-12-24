 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Solargene Playtest update for 24 December 2021

0.7.0

Share · View all patches · Build 7936611 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

0.7.0 (playtest)

  • added new icons for resources and for research
  • removed resources: laser, wood, decor
  • fixed creation of game profiles not in Latin (changed the name of the save file - this will lead to duplicate saves)
  • fixed icons of pedestrian paths during construction, made brighter
  • the period of occurrence of the deficit has been reduced by 2 times
  • the warehouse panel has been redesigned for resource icons
  • added resource filters by type (minerals, food, products)
  • minerals in the planet panel and the colony panel are converted to icons
  • fixed not being able to buy water
  • added dialogs for discarding and production
  • all dialogs with resources have been converted to resource icons
  • when products are discarded, they become biological waste
  • production is placed in a separate dialog
  • added resource usage statistics in the colony
  • increased the spread of minerals at the foundation of the colony
  • added detailed tooltips for resources
  • fixed a fall when installing a door in a room with furniture
  • redesigned tool types of buildings, furniture and appliances
  • instead of sliders, production switches for each resource are introduced in the instrument panel
  • installation of outdoor objects in 1m increments
  • fixed the order of installation of objects in the colony
  • fixed hiding of objects inaccessible for construction
  • battery indicator in the colony - show battery charge instead of daily consumption
  • failure to fulfill the contract leads to a break in relations with the faction
  • only one contract can be signed with a faction at a time
  • added the ability to terminate the contract by paying a penalty
  • in the fraction indicator, instead of the ratio, there is now a time counter until the end of the nearest contract
  • when displaying a shortage, the resource icon is displayed
  • added detailed descriptions for planets and satellites
  • increased the time required for vr
  • the need for work has been introduced for the staff
  • cancellation when creating a new colony deletes the colony
  • added the ability to delete empty colonies without buildings and personnel
  • added self-diagnosis of colonies, with an indicator in the status panel
  • added an explanation when hiring staff and trading about the need for orbital stations
  • added extended descriptions for all rooms
  • in the construction marker, the type of room that is being built is written
  • in the resource shortage tooltip, resources are displayed with icons
  • when resources are scarce - all missing resources are displayed
  • added a lack of staff indicator in the colony
  • fixed the display of new items available for installation in the colony
  • fixed colony installation via modal dialog
  • the rate of pressure change in the locks is reduced
  • fixed the "no light" indicator for colonists coming to the surface
  • added hints when installing furniture
  • added camera control with arrows and wasd
  • fixed uncontrolled recalculation of energy consumption in the colony
  • added equipment for the production of gases from the planet's atmosphere
  • added new machines from MauserNATO
  • when establishing a colony on Mars, one contract is given on the basis of a colony from a country that already has a spaceport there (with a shorter execution period and a smaller reward)
  • added a mat to a bench that does not understand where before
  • fixed a bug with not displaying the "impossible to pass" indicator in some cases
  • fixed benches in the corridor
  • increased the movement speed of the characters
  • added a research dialog with the technology tree
  • redesigned research system - now each study accumulates research points, and the player can choose the current study
  • added detailed hints-descriptions for each study
  • removed the researchers indicator from the message bar
  • changed the logic of indexes of scientific equipment and calculations - they are calculated from sufficiency for current researchers in the colony
  • research points are earned only by currently working researchers
  • when loading old profiles, the information about the conducted investigations is reset (due to a change in the research tree)
  • the parameters of energy consumption and generation in the colony have been reconfigured
  • in the personnel assignment dialog, icons of specialties are shown in the header
  • filtering the list of new equipment depending on whether it can be installed in this colony
  • power switch saving has been applied
  • the food of the staff in the cafe is poisoned
  • fixed a crash when transferring a colony under a contract

Changed files in this update

Solargene Playtest Content Depot 1794941
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.