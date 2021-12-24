 Skip to content

Within the Range update for 24 December 2021

Updated instructions on December 24, 2021

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Fog of War smoothed. Fog of War changes continuously when slowed down.

  2. Changed weapon ranges to look like fog of War, multiple weapon ranges will be displayed together and stick to the ground.

  3. When building a building or ares unit, the buildable area will be green on the ground.

  4. Replace the stroke with the pattern below the unit.

  5. Engineering accessories now have range + minimum radius of target unit.

  6. Right-click command will no longer execute after selecting a unit to build.

  7. Fixed several vicious bugs.

  8. Adjusted some Ares data.

