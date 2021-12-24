Updated instructions on December 24, 2021

-
Fog of War smoothed. Fog of War changes continuously when slowed down.
-
Changed weapon ranges to look like fog of War, multiple weapon ranges will be displayed together and stick to the ground.
-
When building a building or ares unit, the buildable area will be green on the ground.
-
Replace the stroke with the pattern below the unit.
-
Engineering accessories now have range + minimum radius of target unit.
-
Right-click command will no longer execute after selecting a unit to build.
-
Fixed several vicious bugs.
-
Adjusted some Ares data.
