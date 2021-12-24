12/24 Update notice of feng Ling file version

Dear Agent,

The update is expected to take 120 minutes at 16:00 (UTC/GMT: +8:00) on 12/24. This update will restart the server, online agents will be forced to log off, please log off in advance to avoid loss! We will inform you later when the server is open. Sorry for any inconvenience caused to the simulation training!

This update will issue compensation: Spirit coin X10000

[New features]

New agent: Nangong Yichen

Nangong Yi dust is a functional spirit exploration, the use of imperial sword flying skills, can make her quickly reach any place in the map, also can let teammates fly sword, quickly out of the pursuit of the spirit of hatred

Ying "double denier", day treasure box limited time shelves mall

From December 24 to January 6, players can purchase the Treasure box of Heaven in the interface of Treasure Box in the mall, and have a high probability to get the permanent costume of the character (binding).

Benefits: Weekly free role update

Free role experience this week, detective camp: Yan Chixia, Qing Hong, He Ruoyao, Jia Hui, Ling Zhengying, Ge Yongming

Simulate hate spirit camp: Yang Qilang, torture day, spoon crazy

Function optimization

This update will refresh the rewards and reset the number of times you pull New on clan Store: Can buy role (qing su lei, jia hui, the spirit is British, in kyrgyzstan, spoons mad men), it is sweet - animals (back), jia hui - pajama party tree lost its (set), GeYongMing - (down) on the beach, qing su carp - (on) the fairy unlined upper garment, a perch, concise and spell able (shoes), spirit is British - way impermanent potential (hair), qualified store new teams face in the New Year, 2022, It's on sale for a limited time of two weeks The box will be available for a limited time: From December 24 to January 6, you can buy the box with lingshi and ancient coins

New fitting rooms

Theme treasure box: small stiff - different style series

Box of Choice: Suqing carp - Christmas Spirit series

Mall: Nangong - Sword sweep autumn Maple series

The problem to repair