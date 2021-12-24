12/24 Update notice of feng Ling file version

Dear Agent,
The update is expected to take 120 minutes at 16:00 (UTC/GMT: +8:00) on 12/24. This update will restart the server, online agents will be forced to log off, please log off in advance to avoid loss! We will inform you later when the server is open. Sorry for any inconvenience caused to the simulation training!
This update will issue compensation: Spirit coin X10000
[New features]
New agent: Nangong Yichen
Nangong Yi dust is a functional spirit exploration, the use of imperial sword flying skills, can make her quickly reach any place in the map, also can let teammates fly sword, quickly out of the pursuit of the spirit of hatred
Ying "double denier", day treasure box limited time shelves mall
From December 24 to January 6, players can purchase the Treasure box of Heaven in the interface of Treasure Box in the mall, and have a high probability to get the permanent costume of the character (binding).
Benefits: Weekly free role update
Free role experience this week, detective camp: Yan Chixia, Qing Hong, He Ruoyao, Jia Hui, Ling Zhengying, Ge Yongming
Simulate hate spirit camp: Yang Qilang, torture day, spoon crazy
Function optimization
- This update will refresh the rewards and reset the number of times you pull
- New on clan Store: Can buy role (qing su lei, jia hui, the spirit is British, in kyrgyzstan, spoons mad men), it is sweet - animals (back), jia hui - pajama party tree lost its (set), GeYongMing - (down) on the beach, qing su carp - (on) the fairy unlined upper garment, a perch, concise and spell able (shoes), spirit is British - way impermanent potential (hair), qualified store new teams face in the New Year, 2022, It's on sale for a limited time of two weeks
- The box will be available for a limited time: From December 24 to January 6, you can buy the box with lingshi and ancient coins
New fitting rooms
Theme treasure box: small stiff - different style series
Box of Choice: Suqing carp - Christmas Spirit series
Mall: Nangong - Sword sweep autumn Maple series
The problem to repair
- Fixed an issue that caused the bonus to be abnormal when reaching level 20
- Fixed an issue where the agent Ning Caichen's spirit would be defeated when the simulated vengeful Spirit Yu Ji's full level 1 skill of soul capture attack was in diamond Sutras
- Fixed an issue with the description of cooldown of the agent nalanlian dance's main star skill xiyu Lotus Dance
- Fixed the problem that the number of peer calls is displayed incorrectly after gender is changed on the personal information screen
- Fixed an issue where the ability to run into a newly rescued psychic could not be bumped
- Fixed an issue where the description of the simulated spider's domain skill was incorrect
- Fixed an issue where the ghost was knocked out of the map through the window after being knocked down by the Warlord charge in the corridor behind school A's gym in Werewolf kill mode
- Fixed an issue where simulated evil spirits could not select deception and ingestion in the selection screen
- Fixed an issue where a shadowless model of a skill was displayed incorrectly when simulating the appearance of a beautiful costume
- Fixed the issue of not being able to invite a teammate again after exiting the candidate screen
- Fixed an issue where the standby animation of a male character would appear as Luo Fang when viewing the character's costume in the mall
- Fixed an issue where the opponent eye could not be sealed when pressing the interaction button continuously in a match
- Fixed an issue where the model of the dress luo Fang - Fairy dress (bottom) was abnormal in matchups
- Fixed an issue where a shadowless model of a skill was displayed incorrectly when simulating the appearance of a costume
- Fixed the abnormal display of UI after entering the selection interface when entering the setting interface during matching
Changed files in this update