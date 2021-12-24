 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Chill Corner update for 24 December 2021

Christmas event, update 1.0.8 bug fixes, new decoration, new language

Share · View all patches · Build 7936501 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

I just updated the game to version 1.0.8 with following changes:

  • Added several new decoration such as present box and candles
  • Added French and Polish language support
  • Fixed bug that weather icon not matched with room weather
  • Fixed bug that Pause activity button not pause the timer
  • Fixed bug that change skin color not affected to the character in room
  • Fixed bug cannot change skin color of the dummy character
CHRISTMAS EVENT

To thank you for your support of the game over the past time, I would like to organize a small contest with the reward of 2 Steam cards worth $50 for 2 winners.

Contest rules are as follows:

Post a photo of the room you decorate yourself that you like the most on Steam, and post it in public mode on a popular social site in your country (facebook, twitter, weibo) with a link to the storepage of Chill Corner:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1749630/Chill_Corner/

The 2 people with the highest total number of likes and shares of both posts and images (on Steam) will be the winners.

How to participate:

Required: Comment the link to your post and photo here, up to the first 300 people who comment will be considered as participating in the contest.

Results will be announced on January 1, 2022.

Winners please contact me directly via Steam or Discord to claim your prize.

Note:

  • In case there are more than 2 people with the same total number of likes and shares, the earliest participant will be the winner.
  • In any case, my decision will be final.

Wish you all have a good holiday!

Changed files in this update

Chill Corner Content Depot 1749631
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.