Christmas event, update 1.0.8 bug fixes, new decoration, new language

Hello everyone!

I just updated the game to version 1.0.8 with following changes:

Added several new decoration such as present box and candles

Added French and Polish language support

Fixed bug that weather icon not matched with room weather

Fixed bug that Pause activity button not pause the timer

Fixed bug that change skin color not affected to the character in room

Fixed bug cannot change skin color of the dummy character

CHRISTMAS EVENT

To thank you for your support of the game over the past time, I would like to organize a small contest with the reward of 2 Steam cards worth $50 for 2 winners.

Contest rules are as follows:

Post a photo of the room you decorate yourself that you like the most on Steam, and post it in public mode on a popular social site in your country (facebook, twitter, weibo) with a link to the storepage of Chill Corner:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1749630/Chill_Corner/

The 2 people with the highest total number of likes and shares of both posts and images (on Steam) will be the winners.

How to participate:

Like Chill Corner's fan pages and join Discord server (not really required)

https://twitter.com/LowHighTech1

https://www.facebook.com/lowhitech

https://discord.gg/pt8YYhudpq

Required: Comment the link to your post and photo here, up to the first 300 people who comment will be considered as participating in the contest.

Results will be announced on January 1, 2022.

Winners please contact me directly via Steam or Discord to claim your prize.

Note:

In case there are more than 2 people with the same total number of likes and shares, the earliest participant will be the winner.

In any case, my decision will be final.

Wish you all have a good holiday!