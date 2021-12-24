Now Steam achievements!

a0.1016 Version
Steam achievements have now been added.
Achievements will be added as the content is updated.
More details
- Add UI Sound Effect
- 4More Mastery
- Reverse Time (When parrying is used, Increases the character's speed)
- Flash (Blink's movement range increases)
- Training (Decreased stamina used while running)
- Recall (The amount of memory pieces you get is increased)
Change
- Guard break state can be moved after 0.7 seconds
- Decreased poison mist attack time (Tower)
- BackGraound Effect fix
- More Option UI
- Fix steage Clear UI
- Changes in the complex number required for the boss challenge
- Changes in the number of complexes that decrease when clearing the boss
- Adjusting the map position during boss challenge
Fix
- Fixed paring effect bug
- Fixed the problem that the katana combo could not be canceled
- Boss Neutron skill 3 bursts of fire are now properly performed.
Changed files in this update