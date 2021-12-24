 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Void -Dementia- update for 24 December 2021

Now Steam achievements!

Share · View all patches · Build 7936493 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

a0.1016 Version

Steam achievements have now been added.

Achievements will be added as the content is updated.

More details

  • Add UI Sound Effect
  • 4More Mastery
  1. Reverse Time (When parrying is used, Increases the character's speed)
  2. Flash (Blink's movement range increases)
  3. Training (Decreased stamina used while running)
  4. Recall (The amount of memory pieces you get is increased)

Change

  • Guard break state can be moved after 0.7 seconds
  • Decreased poison mist attack time (Tower)
  • BackGraound Effect fix
  • More Option UI
  • Fix steage Clear UI
  • Changes in the complex number required for the boss challenge
  • Changes in the number of complexes that decrease when clearing the boss
  • Adjusting the map position during boss challenge

Fix

  • Fixed paring effect bug
  • Fixed the problem that the katana combo could not be canceled
  • Boss Neutron skill 3 bursts of fire are now properly performed.

Changed files in this update

공허 - 치매 - 창고 Depot 1538641
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.