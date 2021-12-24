- We coded an automatic crash handler. If the game crashes, you can choose to automatically upload an anonymous crash report directly to the developers. We monitor this channel closely, so please click "Yes"!
- We added Ukrainian translation, courtesy of Ci8.
- We fixed crashes for players who had non-English characters in their user account name.
- We decreased the game's size by 100 megabytes. It is now about one-third smaller.
- We optimized the loading time. Now, the game starts 2x-8x faster than it used to.
- We added Low-Latency Mode, which reduces input lag by 2x-4x. Low-Latency Mode activates automatically if the game detects that your computer can support it.
- The game now starts with a "Loading" screen.
- The game's sound effects fade out when the visuals fade out.
- We changed the screenshot button so that it works better with Steam.
- We made graphics optimizations to make the game run much faster on weaker computers.
- We made minor visual improvements to enemies.
- We fixed the glitch where objects on spikes could not come off.
- We fixed a hitbox in Chapter 13 where the player could get stuck.
- We removed the boxes in Chapter 7, because they were misleading. There will be an update soon to improve the co-operative gameplay at this part.
- We improved the environment visuals in some chapters.
- We tweaked the networking code slightly.
- We changed the default window resolution to 16:9. The levels are designed to be played in 16:9.
- We updated SDL to 2.0.18.
Happenlance Winter Update - v1.02a
