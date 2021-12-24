Another Quick Patch: 1.0.5.7

Patch 1.0.5.7

This is our last patch for the next few days while we take a little break over Christmas.

I honestly can’t remember the last time I had a full weekend away from developing, let alone four whole days off! The other devs and I are very much looking forward to having some time off.

The patch focuses on Issues with water towers not working properly. This includes various problems with water towers not saving properly, not watering their connected crops and not saving their water level correctly.

We have just been focusing on bug fixing and optimizations over the past four weeks, which we will continue to focus on over January. Keybinding and controller support are the next big things on the list, combined with a content update release at the end of Jan! There’s lots to look forward to just over the horizon. 2022 is going to be a BIG year for Len’s Island, It’s the year we can grow the team and start to fill the game with more and more content very quickly.

I’m truly excited to show you all what we have installed for the next year, though until then, happy holidays everyone! We will be back on the 29th-30th to continue work on the game, expect more patches over the new year.

~ Julian

See below for the full patch details.

! Bugs and issues resolved this patch:

Further optimised lag induced by large-scale farms.

Water towers sometimes not connecting to nearby crops.

Water towers not saving their water level correctly.

Farms detaching their connection from water towers when reloading scenes.

Refilling water bucket not working when refilling from a well.

Wall construction types placeable over decoration items and not correctly avoiding them.

Fireplace throwing errors making them close automatically and have strange behaviour.

Various spelling mistakes in item descriptions.

~ Balancing and small changes this patch: