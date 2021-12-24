 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

EZ2ON REBOOT : R update for 24 December 2021

# Patch Note - 12/24

Share · View all patches · Build 7936339 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello fellow players. This is EZ2ON Team.

This update addresses several issues related to the 12/24 update and makes improvements to existing features.

● What's New

1. COURSE (Beta)

　- Play four specially crafted patterns in a row.

　- All key modes are readily available.

　- Players will not be able to pause during the course session. Hold down the ESC key for 2.5 seconds to quit the session.

※ Some courses may provide a limited set of key modes on purpose.

2. Improvements

　- Added 'Polling Rate' option.

　- Matched the button layout of the pause screen and the 'Game Over' screen.

　- Separated the input/output processing logic from the client framerate. -- Regardless of the framerate, you will get KCOOL if you time it right.

※ Due to the changes to the input processing logic, key configuration has been reset.

3. BGA Replaced

　- Round 3 (The First Noel X-mas Edit)

4. Bug Fixes

　- Fixed an issue that prevented players from marking a song as a favorite in the result screen.

　- Fixed an issue where a manually-saved replay shows the wrong date/time.

　- Fixed an issue where certain visual components do not appear on the in-game settings preview screen.

　- Fixed an issue where certain visual components do not appear when playing multiplayer.

　- Fixed an issue where the panel position option does not work.

　- Fixed an issue related to the '1st S/E' OLD style combo effect.

Thanks.

Changed files in this update

EZ2ON REBOOT : R Content Depot 1477591
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.