Patch Note - 12/24

Hello fellow players. This is EZ2ON Team.

This update addresses several issues related to the 12/24 update and makes improvements to existing features.

● What's New

1. COURSE (Beta)

- Play four specially crafted patterns in a row.

- All key modes are readily available.

- Players will not be able to pause during the course session. Hold down the ESC key for 2.5 seconds to quit the session.

※ Some courses may provide a limited set of key modes on purpose.

2. Improvements

- Added 'Polling Rate' option.

- Matched the button layout of the pause screen and the 'Game Over' screen.

- Separated the input/output processing logic from the client framerate. -- Regardless of the framerate, you will get KCOOL if you time it right.

※ Due to the changes to the input processing logic, key configuration has been reset.

3. BGA Replaced

- Round 3 (The First Noel X-mas Edit)

4. Bug Fixes

- Fixed an issue that prevented players from marking a song as a favorite in the result screen.

- Fixed an issue where a manually-saved replay shows the wrong date/time.

- Fixed an issue where certain visual components do not appear on the in-game settings preview screen.

- Fixed an issue where certain visual components do not appear when playing multiplayer.

- Fixed an issue where the panel position option does not work.

- Fixed an issue related to the '1st S/E' OLD style combo effect.

Thanks.