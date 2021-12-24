Patch Note - 12/24

Hello fellow players. This is EZ2ON Team.
This update addresses several issues related to the 12/24 update and makes improvements to existing features.
● What's New
1. COURSE (Beta)
- Play four specially crafted patterns in a row.
- All key modes are readily available.
- Players will not be able to pause during the course session. Hold down the ESC key for 2.5 seconds to quit the session.
※ Some courses may provide a limited set of key modes on purpose.
2. Improvements
- Added 'Polling Rate' option.
- Matched the button layout of the pause screen and the 'Game Over' screen.
- Separated the input/output processing logic from the client framerate. -- Regardless of the framerate, you will get KCOOL if you time it right.
※ Due to the changes to the input processing logic, key configuration has been reset.
3. BGA Replaced
- Round 3 (The First Noel X-mas Edit)
4. Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue that prevented players from marking a song as a favorite in the result screen.
- Fixed an issue where a manually-saved replay shows the wrong date/time.
- Fixed an issue where certain visual components do not appear on the in-game settings preview screen.
- Fixed an issue where certain visual components do not appear when playing multiplayer.
- Fixed an issue where the panel position option does not work.
- Fixed an issue related to the '1st S/E' OLD style combo effect.
Thanks.
