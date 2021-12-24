Update 00.02.12

General
- Updated main menu.
- Updated Death FX.
- New Silence mechanic added to game.
- Fixed bug where resetting a challenge would require the user to open the in game menu again.
Talents
The new talent feature has been added to the game in an alpha state! More to come over next few updates.
UI
- Nameplate visuals updated.
- Ultimate UI Updates.
- Updated keybinding visuals.
- Added settings menu to entry screen allowing users to adjust sound levels before entering game.
Items
- Health Potion visuals updated.
- Sprint Potion visuals updated.
New Season for Challenges
With the latest updates and addition of talents, all challenges will now have a new season.
Maps
**New Map Hope's Edge
New Map Ategig's Rest
New Map Graveyard**
Brawlers
BattlePriest
- Divine Favour will no longer interrupt other skills.
Boxer
- Animation Bug fixes
- Increased Jab range by 20% and updated visual fx
- Increased Cross range by 20% and updated visual fx
- Increased Uppercut range by 20% and updated visual fx
- Increased range on Discombobulate b 25%
- Boxer will now have gloves when an Enhanced charge is active.
- Sidestep will now reset the cooldown on Jab, Cross and Uppercut.
Engineer
- Ultimate VFX updates
Wraith
- Soul Rend will no longer get stuck on boxes.
- Soul Rend will now correctly damage boxes.
- Soul Harvest will now only stack twice.
Witch Hunter
- Holy Hand Grenade Visual updates
