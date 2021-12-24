 Skip to content

Germany at War - Soviet Dawn update for 24 December 2021

Update December 2021

Added:

  • Blank map (no units) of the Netherlands (summer) for 1940 in editor\Docs\Sinlge Maps\
  • Art of War: new map <Dubno Brody> (four maps in total now)
  • Ground units can now embark into sea transports in ports and disembark on coast and in ports
  • Sea transports fully implemented for Germany and Russia
  • Editor: new option to choose units to be embarked in sea transport in Script and Map Editors
  • Reworked harbour graphics with four variants
  • New settlement ornaments for coastal hexes

Fixed:

Art of War:

  • Campaign results were neither displayed and nor stored (Medals)
  • Belgrade: German text reworked/fixed

