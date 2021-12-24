Update December 2021

Added:
- Blank map (no units) of the Netherlands (summer) for 1940 in editor\Docs\Sinlge Maps\
- Art of War: new map <Dubno Brody> (four maps in total now)
- Ground units can now embark into sea transports in ports and disembark on coast and in ports
- Sea transports fully implemented for Germany and Russia
- Editor: new option to choose units to be embarked in sea transport in Script and Map Editors
- Reworked harbour graphics with four variants
- New settlement ornaments for coastal hexes
Fixed:
Art of War:
- Campaign results were neither displayed and nor stored (Medals)
- Belgrade: German text reworked/fixed
Changed files in this update