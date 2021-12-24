ːheart_eyes_yetiː Have a great holiday and a fantastic year ahead! Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!
Ancient Gods patch 0.2.0 is LIVE now!
This is an update that focuses on improving Quality of Life.
ːsurprised_yetiː QoL:
- Separation of normal damage and pierce damage in the prediction system (both player and opponent):
- Improve the experience of using cards in the hand.
- Upgrade UI card and add new mana icon:
- Added some missing sound effects.
- New card trails.
- A few other minor UI and Ux tweaks.
ːsurprised_yetiː Balance
- Removing cards at the forgotten lake event will no longer increase the price of removing cards service at merchants.
ːdazed_yetiː Fixed bugs
- Stuck after reloading the combat scene with pure combo
- Reload endless scene cause goal stage increase => cannot meet the boss
- Always have Cleansing fountain event at stage 1 endless mode
- Remove card not counted if we quickly close the Remove Card Scene when the animation is happening
- Currency UI does not reload properly
- Fix ugly button animation
- Fix loud audio issue
Others
- Optimize ːsurprised_yetiː
- Add some bug ːlaughing_yetiː
Changed files in this update