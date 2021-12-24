 Skip to content

Ancient Gods update for 24 December 2021

Ancient Gods patch 0.2.0

Share · View all patches · Build 7936234

Patchnotes via Steam Community

ːheart_eyes_yetiː Have a great holiday and a fantastic year ahead! Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!

Ancient Gods patch 0.2.0 is LIVE now!

This is an update that focuses on improving Quality of Life.

ːsurprised_yetiː QoL:
  • Separation of normal damage and pierce damage in the prediction system (both player and opponent):

  • Improve the experience of using cards in the hand.
  • Upgrade UI card and add new mana icon:

  • Added some missing sound effects.
  • New card trails.
  • A few other minor UI and Ux tweaks.
ːsurprised_yetiː Balance

  • Removing cards at the forgotten lake event will no longer increase the price of removing cards service at merchants.
ːdazed_yetiː Fixed bugs
  • Stuck after reloading the combat scene with pure combo
  • Reload endless scene cause goal stage increase => cannot meet the boss
  • Always have Cleansing fountain event at stage 1 endless mode
  • Remove card not counted if we quickly close the Remove Card Scene when the animation is happening
  • Currency UI does not reload properly
  • Fix ugly button animation
  • Fix loud audio issue
Others
  • Optimize ːsurprised_yetiː
  • Add some bug ːlaughing_yetiː

