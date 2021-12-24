Wizardy Big Update

First of all, I want to thank the amazing community of MannaRites for support and amazing ideas! Seriously guys, without you I won't be able to make this game and keep improving it for more than a year since its release!

An incomplete list of what's new in this patch:

new character - Tremor the Shepherd , focused on magical abilities, master of both fire and ice forces

new area of Global Map is open in story mode - cross the Great Rift to defend the town of Barr from the invaders! Four new missions in the Main Campaign with a unique reward in the end!

10 new Steam achievements! =)

new Adrenaline Roots mechanics - now it slowly regenerates your adrenaline and health over period of time

Magus - new Lunge animation for staves and wands

Magus - new final combo strike

Also new stuff for Adventure Mode:

3 new levels!

New NPC trainer in town, with ability to level up you for money

beatable dummy in town, on which you may test your damage

challenges now affects xp you get for completing a level

Notable bugfixes:

bug with character going through enemy while attacking and riposting (it's a big deal really!)

bug with AI going offscreen sometimes (and not coming back)

bug with AI not attacking player if he's close to the screen's edge or bottom

several occasional soft-locks are fixed

Also tons of other small and medium bugs fixed (over 100 total)! =)

As always, let me know if you've found any bugs or something else being off - please let me know, I'll do my best to fix it asap! And if you haven't found anything, but you liked the update - consider letting me know as well! =)

Oh, and happy holidays to you all, have some awesome time with your loved ones! You're all amazing and deserve great time like no one else! =)

❤️