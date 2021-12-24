Wizardy Big Update

First of all, I want to thank the amazing community of MannaRites for support and amazing ideas! Seriously guys, without you I won't be able to make this game and keep improving it for more than a year since its release!
An incomplete list of what's new in this patch:
- new character - Tremor the Shepherd, focused on magical abilities, master of both fire and ice forces
- new area of Global Map is open in story mode - cross the Great Rift to defend the town of Barr from the invaders! Four new missions in the Main Campaign with a unique reward in the end!
- 10 new Steam achievements! =)
- new Adrenaline Roots mechanics - now it slowly regenerates your adrenaline and health over period of time
- Magus - new Lunge animation for staves and wands
- Magus - new final combo strike
Also new stuff for Adventure Mode:
- 3 new levels!
- New NPC trainer in town, with ability to level up you for money
- beatable dummy in town, on which you may test your damage
- challenges now affects xp you get for completing a level
Notable bugfixes:
- bug with character going through enemy while attacking and riposting (it's a big deal really!)
- bug with AI going offscreen sometimes (and not coming back)
- bug with AI not attacking player if he's close to the screen's edge or bottom
- several occasional soft-locks are fixed
Also tons of other small and medium bugs fixed (over 100 total)! =)
As always, let me know if you've found any bugs or something else being off - please let me know, I'll do my best to fix it asap! And if you haven't found anything, but you liked the update - consider letting me know as well! =)
Oh, and happy holidays to you all, have some awesome time with your loved ones! You're all amazing and deserve great time like no one else! =)
❤️
Changed files in this update