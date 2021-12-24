 Skip to content

MannaRites update for 24 December 2021

Wizardy Big Update

First of all, I want to thank the amazing community of MannaRites for support and amazing ideas! Seriously guys, without you I won't be able to make this game and keep improving it for more than a year since its release!

An incomplete list of what's new in this patch:

  • new character - Tremor the Shepherd, focused on magical abilities, master of both fire and ice forces
  • new area of Global Map is open in story mode - cross the Great Rift to defend the town of Barr from the invaders! Four new missions in the Main Campaign with a unique reward in the end!
  • 10 new Steam achievements! =)
  • new Adrenaline Roots mechanics - now it slowly regenerates your adrenaline and health over period of time
  • Magus - new Lunge animation for staves and wands
  • Magus - new final combo strike

Also new stuff for Adventure Mode:

  • 3 new levels!
  • New NPC trainer in town, with ability to level up you for money
  • beatable dummy in town, on which you may test your damage
  • challenges now affects xp you get for completing a level

Notable bugfixes:

  • bug with character going through enemy while attacking and riposting (it's a big deal really!)
  • bug with AI going offscreen sometimes (and not coming back)
  • bug with AI not attacking player if he's close to the screen's edge or bottom
  • several occasional soft-locks are fixed

Also tons of other small and medium bugs fixed (over 100 total)! =)

As always, let me know if you've found any bugs or something else being off - please let me know, I'll do my best to fix it asap! And if you haven't found anything, but you liked the update - consider letting me know as well! =)

Oh, and happy holidays to you all, have some awesome time with your loved ones! You're all amazing and deserve great time like no one else! =)

❤️

