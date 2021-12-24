Xmas Update!

Update December 24, 2021
Hey everyone!
We’re excited to share with you all our biggest update since launch!
Premium stuff
- Ugly Sweater Mark
- Daxalope
- Office Party Cornflakes
- Snowday Noodle
- Rebel Sweater Frankie
- Candy Cane Tombstones
- Fackin Kwithmuth victory song
- The Night Before victory song
Free Cosmetics
- Noodle Dom - Based on the youtuber duo Dom & Hayden
- Hayden Cluffy - Based on the youtuber duo Dom & Hayden
- Gingerbread Agent
- Gingerbread Cornflakes
- Gingerbread Cluffy
- Gingerbread Dax
- Gingerbread Frankie
- Gingerbread Mark
- Gingerbread Noodle
- Gingerbread Oink
New Stuff
- The Yule Demon - Beware his frosty claws!
- Quick Customize - You can change your cosmetics in the lobby screen
- Stagger System - most maps now have a timed stagger to prevent victim rushes
- Host Disconnection Message - Tells players when the host intentionally closes the server
- Opt In AFK Detection - Host can enable this, has 3 settings
- New Event : Presents
- New Event : Evil Snowman
- New Weapon for Medic - Candy Cane
- New Consumeable - Hot Cocoa
- Added a better system for tracking buffs
- Added a Diminishing Returns system - applies to Knockdown and Sleep
- Added an “in lobby” system to see current match settings
Changes
Dream Eater
- All players gain exhaustion over time
Infected
- infection grows over time, if not cured in time will kill the infected player and turn them into a zombie.
Zombie
- Now has undying (33% chance on death to revive)
The Painting
- Immune to all player caused damage except banishment damage
- Heals slowly when not being looked at
Ripper
- Replaced hook with Axe throw
Axe Murderer
- Added a description for bleed stacks
Hitman
- Adjusted Hitman economy, it takes 3 full and 1 partial payment to reach money goal.
- Nuke cost 50 scrap
- New exit state for Hitman if nuke is defused
- On successful "hits", they now receive a free soviet milk.
- Stryka Fire rate increased to 10 shots per second
- Stryka Damage dropped to 7 damage
- Stryka Capacity set to 18 shots
Turkey
- Turkey Change - Turkeys are now a permanent part of the game and their event has been added to the event pool
- Turkey Change - Turkeys now earn more points when near other players, the more players the more points
- Turkey Change - Turkeys points scale based on the number of turkeys left alive.
Puppet Master
- Killing a player, heals all puppets in LOS of the killed player for 20 health, this can increase past max life.
- Puppet Master no longer splits health across all puppets, instead they split the health of the currently controlled puppet.
- Added an offset for the puppet master swap, to help prevent selecting puppets behind the currently controlled puppet.
Werewolf
- Werewolf now gains 3 max health for their human form for every kill while a werewolf
- Werewolf - If damaged by another player before the first time they transform, they will be pushed into the werewolf form immediately. This protection is removed if the werewolf attacks someone.
- Werewolf damage now scales starting at 60% scaling up to 120%, attacks increases 20% per hit.(While in werewolf form)
All Killers
- Can now jump
Other
-
Reworked Overly Caffeinated
-
Greatly cleaned up and adjusted role distribution code, now supports victim special role tracking!
-
Added a weapon switching lock timer to all weapons, varies per weapon.
-
Recharge time for held weapon is now 10% faster
-
Recharge time for unequipped weapon is now 25% slower
-
Changed icons for the cloning chambers from a cross to a heart.
-
Added an objective icon for Medical Stations to help people find them
-
You can no longer die from the Bleeding or OnFire debuffs, they will leave you at 1 life.
General Changes in no order whatsoever (probably missing stuff since I’m terrible at taking notes while working)
- Added a check to prevent accidental banning if no list exists
- Dash now resets fall timer
- Fixed a bug where one puzzle in terminus did not reward points
- Fixed not being able to spawn spirit objects on top floor in terminus
- Medic now gets points for reviving with the cloning chamber
- Cultist now get points for reviving with the spawn gate
- Added all hit sounds to a concurrency checker to prevent related audio issues.
- Show Ally is now hidden if hud is hidden
- Reworked how frostbite works, now applies Frost Wound once max stacks have been reached.
- Reduced syringer sleep time to 2 seconds from 5
- Nuke has proper hitbox and can be defused
- Nuke recipe is properly removed after hitman places it
- Showdown message no longer players during victory screen.
- Intern is now immune to purifier damage
- Reworked role help box.
- Reworked muting to prevent the need to constantly remute each match.
- Added a fallback check to prevent the camera breaking for Twins or Puppet Master when the person they were switching to died at the exact moment the character gets deleted. This also applies a general fallback to other characters.
- Added Icon for Well Fed Buff
- Removed hit effect from Toct when hit with Fire
- Fixed an issue where butcher's slap would cause players to sink in Thalass'
- Raised signal icon
- Added an additional check for make Face Humpers stick on face
- Adjusted third person attack animation for Werewolf
- Added another event
- Toct's fire now properly burns the heretic players that stand in it
- Added a vertical offset for all dropped items
- Fixed being able to spam hell capacitors for a solution
- Reduced cooldown on the twin's thread ability by 20%
- Fixed a bug that caused weapons to drop at the spectator location, instead of where they died.
- Our next update will be in February-ish, it will be role focused but we may get a new map in!
Changed files in this update