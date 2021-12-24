Icarus Week Three Content Update

Continuing our pattern of regular content updates, our two new prospects encourage you to leave the safety of your base and traverse Icarus’ wilderness. One is accessible earlier in the game while the other suits more experienced characters equipped to weather the worst storms.
Earlier this week we restored over 60'000 characters that were left behind on prospects after time ran out. This could be due to players not realizing that Icarus’ mission timer counts down in real time or cases where bugs and server issues preventing them from leaving in time. This restoration was our way of apologizing and making things right with players who lost their characters unfairly. Read more about that here.
Two New Missions
AGRICULTURE: Supply Stockpile
RESUPPLY WITH VARIOUS FARMING AND HUNTING PRODUCTS
//OPERATOR: Sinotai //BIOME: Forest //BACKGROUND: The Operator is extending an orbital station in preparation for new personnel. Requires raw materials urgently. //MISSION: Reach loading zones, establish processing systems, and supply pods with requested resources. //TERMS: Cargo pods will be dispatched to two locations.
CLUSTERED:Extended Survey
CONDUCT MULTI-POINT STUDY
//OPERATOR: ACS // BIOME: Riverlands // BACKGROUND: The Operator requires a long term survey be conducted at an area of interest. This mission will provide critical data about the long term weather patterns in this area. // MISSION: Locate, deploy and shelter multiple scanning devices around the area to collect data. The more devices you are able to keep active, the quicker you'll complete the mission. //TERMS: Contractors will be provided with scanning equipment. All other risk and resourcing is the responsibility of the contractor. Expect elevated weather threats.
Patch Notes
Here are the details of the other bug fixes and updates in today’s patch:
Version: 1.1.1.89586
- Fixed issue with Extractor only mining a single ore on reload.
- Fixed Electric Furnace attempting to turn itself back on when reconnected to a power network.
- Fixed some instances of issue with Exotics deposits not spawning on all prospects.
- Fixed issue where players could get stuck with the overburdened modifier when leaving the game and reloading.
- Fixed issue with Electric Composter not turning itself back on when it receives power.
- Added localization support for prospect names.
- Fixed issue with several quest descriptions and objective text.
- Fixed "Fireproof Sealant" talent, was actually making things more flammable.
- Fixed issue with cargo ships sometimes being invisible on resuming stockpile missions.
- Fixed issue where Vegetable Pies were not spoiling correctly.
- Fixed issue where Pickled Carrots were not returning a jar when consumed.
Changed files in this update