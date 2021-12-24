Icarus Week Three Content Update

Continuing our pattern of regular content updates, our two new prospects encourage you to leave the safety of your base and traverse Icarus’ wilderness. One is accessible earlier in the game while the other suits more experienced characters equipped to weather the worst storms.

Earlier this week we restored over 60'000 characters that were left behind on prospects after time ran out. This could be due to players not realizing that Icarus’ mission timer counts down in real time or cases where bugs and server issues preventing them from leaving in time. This restoration was our way of apologizing and making things right with players who lost their characters unfairly. Read more about that here.

Two New Missions

AGRICULTURE: Supply Stockpile

RESUPPLY WITH VARIOUS FARMING AND HUNTING PRODUCTS

//OPERATOR: Sinotai //BIOME: Forest //BACKGROUND: The Operator is extending an orbital station in preparation for new personnel. Requires raw materials urgently. //MISSION: Reach loading zones, establish processing systems, and supply pods with requested resources. //TERMS: Cargo pods will be dispatched to two locations.

CLUSTERED:Extended Survey

CONDUCT MULTI-POINT STUDY

//OPERATOR: ACS // BIOME: Riverlands // BACKGROUND: The Operator requires a long term survey be conducted at an area of interest. This mission will provide critical data about the long term weather patterns in this area. // MISSION: Locate, deploy and shelter multiple scanning devices around the area to collect data. The more devices you are able to keep active, the quicker you'll complete the mission. //TERMS: Contractors will be provided with scanning equipment. All other risk and resourcing is the responsibility of the contractor. Expect elevated weather threats.

Patch Notes

Here are the details of the other bug fixes and updates in today’s patch:

Version: 1.1.1.89586