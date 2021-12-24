Airmen 1.22.2: Outpost Provider Banners

While the clean up of visual bugs continues a new quality of life feature arrives at outposts across the archipelago. Small banners will be raised at all outposts displaying their available contract providers and ability to extract/redeploy from afar.
Each banner corresponds to a different functionality.
Gold Dot on Black: The outpost has a commander.
Blue Half Diagonal on White: The outpost has a porter.
Black Vertical Bar on Red: The outpost has a marshal.
Green Half on White: The outpost has a harvester.
Black Diagonal Bar on Blue: The outpost has a scout.
Join us on Discord for public playtests Friday at 12pm ET, Saturday at 3pm ET, and Monday at 7pm ET.
1.22.2
Major Features
- Added small banners at each outpost displaying the available contract providers.
Minor Features
- Reduced the spawn and respawn frequency of desert worms.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed beam mounted quad cannon's extra crosshair dot being off by 90 degrees.
- Fixed rain and snow appearing instantly instead of fading in.
- Fixed the server not refusing particular spawn selections and using default spawns.
Changed files in this update