Airmen 1.22.2: Outpost Provider Banners

While the clean up of visual bugs continues a new quality of life feature arrives at outposts across the archipelago. Small banners will be raised at all outposts displaying their available contract providers and ability to extract/redeploy from afar.

Each banner corresponds to a different functionality.

Gold Dot on Black: The outpost has a commander.

Blue Half Diagonal on White: The outpost has a porter.

Black Vertical Bar on Red: The outpost has a marshal.

Green Half on White: The outpost has a harvester.

Black Diagonal Bar on Blue: The outpost has a scout.

1.22.2

Major Features

Added small banners at each outpost displaying the available contract providers.

Minor Features

Reduced the spawn and respawn frequency of desert worms.

Bug Fixes