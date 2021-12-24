 Skip to content

Airmen update for 24 December 2021

Airmen 1.22.2: Outpost Provider Banners

While the clean up of visual bugs continues a new quality of life feature arrives at outposts across the archipelago. Small banners will be raised at all outposts displaying their available contract providers and ability to extract/redeploy from afar.

Each banner corresponds to a different functionality.

Gold Dot on Black: The outpost has a commander.

Blue Half Diagonal on White: The outpost has a porter.

Black Vertical Bar on Red: The outpost has a marshal.

Green Half on White: The outpost has a harvester.

Black Diagonal Bar on Blue: The outpost has a scout.

1.22.2

Major Features
  • Added small banners at each outpost displaying the available contract providers.
Minor Features
  • Reduced the spawn and respawn frequency of desert worms.
Bug Fixes
  • Fixed beam mounted quad cannon's extra crosshair dot being off by 90 degrees.
  • Fixed rain and snow appearing instantly instead of fading in.
  • Fixed the server not refusing particular spawn selections and using default spawns.

