- Fixed: "Unlocked buildings" staying unlocked when you start a new map.
- Fixed: Birds should no longer freeze on the edge of the screen in ultra-wide resolution, unless you zoom really far out.
- Fixed: Outdated & misleading "work in progress" text in French localization.
- Fixed: Sprinklers already operating while under construction.
- Fixed: Tutorial numbers (10 was not visible without expert mode).
- Fixed: You can no longer place multiple train signals / semaphores on top of each other.
- Gameplay: Overflow exits/entries now use strict > and < (instead of >= and <=).
- Gameplay: When creating a crafting job, colonists should now prefer goods from higher priority input stockpiles.
- Gameplay: When two opposing conveyor belts meet, items no longer get moved to an opposing belt.
- Misc: Added a hint and a tooltip to enemy depots that items need to be available to be traded.
- Misc: Added a hint to the build menu that you unlock new buildings by mining new resources and crafting stuff.
- Misc: Added the option to have no stranded colonists to custom maps.
- Misc: Amended the tooltip of the shipping port to give a hint that you can also use exit hoppers for importing.
- Misc: Moved the hotspot of the cursor a bit to the top left.
- Misc: Reduced the horse carriage collision radius. This fixes rare situations where they clump up and get stuck.
- Misc: You can no longer place a building over a minable object, that cannot be mined because a part of it is outside of your territory.
- Performance: Searching in the encyclopaedia is now much faster.
- UI: Added a warning to stockpiles that have a size of >64. Huge stockpiles can lead to performance issues and are generally not what you want.
Kubifaktorium update for 24 December 2021
Update notes 21.12.2021-24.12.2021
Patchnotes via Steam Community
