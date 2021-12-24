 Skip to content

Seed of the Dead: Sweet Home update for 24 December 2021

Christmas event implemented! : Ver. 1.201

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Merry Christmas!

We've implemented a limited-time Christmas event!

This event is started by interacting with the Christmas tree in the home town after clearing the game.

Collect items to get exclusive costumes and accessories!

The changes in this build are as follows

Ver. 1.101 > Ver. 1.201

  • Halloween event has ended.
  • Implemented the Christmas event.
  • Home town interior changed to Christmas style.
  • Added Christmas limited scenario.
  • Added Christmas special stage.
  • Added Christmas limited accessories.
  • Added Christmas limited costumes.

If the game still does not work properly after updating them, please try a clean install in the following way:

  1. Right-click "Seed of the Dead: Sweet Home" in the Steam client and click Manage > Browse Local Files.
  2. Uninstall the game.
  3. Open Downloads from the Steam client settings and perform "CLEAR DOWNLOAD CACHE".

    https://gyazo.com/45be7dc9d964ca681cf59d6ededf8111
  4. Delete all remaining files in the folder you opened in step 1 (saved data is stored in a different location, and will not be deleted).
  5. Reinstall the game.

If you have previously used any mods or patches, you will need to update them to the latest version as well.

Changed files in this update

Seed of the Dead: Sweet Home Depot 1566391
