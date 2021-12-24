Christmas event implemented! : Ver. 1.201

Merry Christmas!
We've implemented a limited-time Christmas event!
This event is started by interacting with the Christmas tree in the home town after clearing the game.
Collect items to get exclusive costumes and accessories!
The changes in this build are as follows
Ver. 1.101 > Ver. 1.201
- Halloween event has ended.
- Implemented the Christmas event.
- Home town interior changed to Christmas style.
- Added Christmas limited scenario.
- Added Christmas special stage.
- Added Christmas limited accessories.
- Added Christmas limited costumes.
If the game still does not work properly after updating them, please try a clean install in the following way:
- Right-click "Seed of the Dead: Sweet Home" in the Steam client and click Manage > Browse Local Files.
- Uninstall the game.
- Open Downloads from the Steam client settings and perform "CLEAR DOWNLOAD CACHE".
https://gyazo.com/45be7dc9d964ca681cf59d6ededf8111
- Delete all remaining files in the folder you opened in step 1 (saved data is stored in a different location, and will not be deleted).
- Reinstall the game.
Changed files in this update