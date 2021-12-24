Thanks for checking out my game! In the first patch I reduced the size of the game from 48g to 27g ( made the game build right this time,). Added starting items and more inventory slots, also lessened hunger and thirst. The axe now works on all trees now! thanks for playing! and if you find something that needs to be fixed, let me know.
RED
Survival Girls update for 24 December 2021
Update One!
Thanks for checking out my game! In the first patch I reduced the size of the game from 48g to 27g ( made the game build right this time,). Added starting items and more inventory slots, also lessened hunger and thirst. The axe now works on all trees now! thanks for playing! and if you find something that needs to be fixed, let me know.
Changed files in this update