Survival Girls update for 24 December 2021

Update One!

Share · View all patches · Build 7935914 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thanks for checking out my game! In the first patch I reduced the size of the game from 48g to 27g ( made the game build right this time,). Added starting items and more inventory slots, also lessened hunger and thirst. The axe now works on all trees now! thanks for playing! and if you find something that needs to be fixed, let me know.

