MUSYNX update for 24 December 2021

Christmas Update Notice of "MUSYNX"

First of all, I wish you all a merry Christmas in advance!

The following is the content of this update:

1.New Song

Update four songs: "Butterfly Dance" , "Silence To Freeze" , "paranoia:Persecution" , "paranoia:Influence"







  1. Inferno difficulty

Update 4 songs of Hell difficulty for you to challenge, respectively:

infinity

MAKE IT FUNKY NOW

Take The Long Way Home

Unshakable

  1. Modify the difficulty display

Based on player feedback and our own testing, we changed the difficulty of some songs to a more reasonable number.

Chivalric 4B HD Rank 11 → 10

Crush BETA 4B HD Level 11 →l 10

告白·告别 (bms edit) 4B INF levels 10 → 9

告白·告别 (musynx edit) 4B HD Level 10 → 9

Evanescent 4B INF ranks 11 → 12

Future Dive 6B INF ranks 14 → 13

Goodbounce (Musynx Edit) 4B INF level 12 → 13

Goodtek 6B INF Levels 14 → 15

