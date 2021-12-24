Christmas Update Notice of "MUSYNX"

First of all, I wish you all a merry Christmas in advance!
The following is the content of this update:
1.New Song
Update four songs: "Butterfly Dance" , "Silence To Freeze" , "paranoia:Persecution" , "paranoia:Influence"
- Inferno difficulty
Update 4 songs of Hell difficulty for you to challenge, respectively:
infinity
MAKE IT FUNKY NOW
Take The Long Way Home
Unshakable
- Modify the difficulty display
Based on player feedback and our own testing, we changed the difficulty of some songs to a more reasonable number.
Chivalric 4B HD Rank 11 → 10
Crush BETA 4B HD Level 11 →l 10
告白·告别 (bms edit) 4B INF levels 10 → 9
告白·告别 (musynx edit) 4B HD Level 10 → 9
Evanescent 4B INF ranks 11 → 12
Future Dive 6B INF ranks 14 → 13
Goodbounce (Musynx Edit) 4B INF level 12 → 13
Goodtek 6B INF Levels 14 → 15
Changed depots in musynctest01 branch