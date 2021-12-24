Small Update

This patch includes some fixes and gameplay tuning to round out the recent number of patches. Enjoy!

Tacklers now get tackle boost when partially charged where before they needed to be fully charged in order to receive any boost.

Ball carrier now get dodge tackle boost when partially charged where before they needed to be fully charged in order to receive any boost.

Charging with a defender increases chance to intercept a pass.

Fumbles now have a negative impact if ball carrier is charging and has an increase in fumble chance if tackler is charging.

Fixed issue where playing the last game of the season doesn't end season with newspaper collecting championship game results.

Fixed issue where playoff games would get scrambled or duplicate teams due to playoff wins resorting team rankings.

Fixed issue when setting kick or punt returners during a game and original player stays as the returner.

Patch Version 1.0.1.3