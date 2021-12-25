Winter Update!

Hello Everyone!

It's been a while. But I'm excited to release this small update for you today. With my vacation time, I've been able to work more on the game. Alright here we go:

New:

Added a tutorial map: This tutorial trains the player on the movement, jumping, and sprinting mechanics needed while playing the game (especially for the parkour area). Additionally, this new tutorial level teaches the player the mechanics of all of the in-game items.

New area in the map (subject to be expanded later): This new area is a safe spot meaning the cats can't get to you if you're in the area.

New cat passages: The cats also get some special areas they can go where you can't. Found inside the house, the cats have some new tricks up their sleeve.

New snow and winter effects: I felt that the game needed to be more festive and wintery. So enjoy the winter theme around the map until the end of February!

Added an option to turn off the snow effects: This will allow players to turn off the in-game snow effects if they wish.

Added a new Wintertime achievement: Have fun playing in the "Whisker Wonderland."

Bug Fixes:

Fixed an issue with Lila meowing too frequently. This caused her location to be revealed too often which gave the player an unfair advantage against her.

Fixed a bug with a looping elevator sound.

Known Issue:

I'm aware that the new snow particles can get into the house however, after numerous attempts to fix it, I was unable to prevent this. I hope you don't mind the snow in the house ;3

Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays, and Happy New Year everyone. Your support has been wonderful and I enjoy watching videos of you all playing the game :3

Enjoy this update! :D