Merry Kushmas!

Happy Holidaze Everyone!

It's been a pretty crazy year of ups and downs and then more downs, but we're still here and still grinding, and we'd like to thank everyone for still riding with us and supporting the game ːws_peaceː

For this special time of the year, we've cooked up our biggest seasonal event so far, and somehow even managed to get all the bugs worked out by now. Must be a Kushmas miracle ːws_damanː

The Kushmas Event

Canna Claus has come to town and needs your help saving Kushmas, but this time it's up to you:

Help Canna and get on the nice list or steal his s**t and make bank as the Grinch would, the choice is yours!

ːws_chaliceːFor the event to activate make sure you're at least at level 5, and NOT running the game in "Barebones" or "Chill Mode" ːws_chaliceː

Into 2022

This is gonna be our last seasonal event for a while as we'll be focusing 100% of our dev time on getting the [Hybrid + Concentrate] expansion ready. This is a major content update with some new gameplay mechanics that require us to refactor some of the old logic, so we won't be releasing any incremental updates until everything is ready.

And it's gonna be ready in... a month or two.... three tops... you know how it always goes ːws_damanː

Stay tuned! ːws_lighterː