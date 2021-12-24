Notification of Ver.2.2.4 update

- Added a feature that the lobby owner forces to change the turn to the specific player in the Point Ball rule for online pvp. Please use this feature when the game has become unprogressive.
- Fixed a issue where the game would become unprogressive if a player disconnected (including kicked) in the Minimal rule of online pvp.
- The timeout period before a player is considered disconnected in online pvp has been increased from 1s to 3s. This change may make it harder for players with unstable network environments to drop out.
- Slightly alleviated the phenomenon where balls placement would vary greatly from client to client in online pvp when the game load is high.
Blastboard update for 24 December 2021
