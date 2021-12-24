New build! https://wiki.arcengames.com/index.php?title=AI_War_2:The_Great_Refactor#Beta_3.772_Refinements_And_Polish

Okay, I really need to stop predicting what my next day is going to be like. I was planning on finishing up the bugfixes for multiplayer today, but instead I had to spend a bunch of time on the phone with Intuit (uggggh), and then there were a rash of other issues that affect both single player and multiplayer, so I worked on those, instead. We really are getting close on the beta being back to the stable branch, but there's still just a bit too many things going on for me to be ready to pull the trigger yet.

There's an interesting poorly-performing mid-game save that deadone77 provided, and before we come out of beta I want to see if I can't get that running smoothly. I suspect it already runs better than the stable branch would have with that scenario, but now with all the beta improvements I can actually see which parts are slower and I think I can deal with that. I suspect that if I can get that solved, then that will be a major performance boon for games in general in that sort of state, which will be great for all of the more active factions.

Anyway, so there's still some random bugs, there's that performance thing I want to get dealt with, and there's the MP bugs that I still need to work with. As far as getting out of beta goes, that's the full list of what I'm aware of. Tomorrow is Christmas Eve, so I'm going to be signing off for a few days to spend time with my family. I hope that you and yours are having a great holiday season if you celebrate anything around this time, and if the next holiday for you is New Years, I'll be seeing you well before then.

That's the other big reason I don't want to go out of beta right now: doing that right before a holiday where I'm not around and a number of new people are likely to show up seems unwise. I'll be back on the 27th or so.

Thanks so much to everyone who has been working so hard on testing, and discussing, and tweaking and fixing things!

Enjoy!