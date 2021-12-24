Cursed Possessions | Update v0.5.1.0

Changes
- Foggy weather has been temporarily removed while we work on a new system and will return looking better than ever with the VR rework early next year
- All Cursed Possessions will now only have one spawn point each, meaning only 6 spawns in total per map to learn. Finding them will be more intuitive too e.g. Summoning Circle found in basements or attics
- In Prison, Asylum and School; Cursed Possessions will be placed only in the first room to make them more useful
- Demon’s description has been updated to better reflect its weakness
- The Yurei ability will now only close one door, instead of all of the doors near the ghost
- Yurei should now stay in their room more reliably when smudged
- Hantu will now always have Freezing Temps evidence guaranteed on Nightmare
- The Hantu breath can no longer be seen when you are dead
- Increased the maximum wander distance range slightly so ghosts don’t get trapped in larger rooms
- Tarot cards are now easier to use in VR
- Prison computers now change their colour to green when lights are on, and red when off
- Adjusted the room number in main menu for Asylum as it was showing too many rooms
- Candle smoke particles have been adjusted
- Updated to the latest LIV SDK to fix a VR crash
Fixes
- Fixed a consistency issue with Thermometers to make them more accurate
- Fixed a bug where you could grab broken Ouija Board pieces in VR
- Fixed a bug where you could attach cursed possessions to your belt in VR
- Fixed a bug where certain sounds wouldn’t be audible on the Parabolic Microphone
- Fixed a bug where the Demon’s early hunt was stopping instantly
- Fixed a bug where the Yurei sanity drain ability wasn’t working consistently
- Fixed a bug where some Cursed Possessions breaking would trigger hunts with their normal grace period
- Fixed a bug where the Voodoo Doll could fall behind the oven on Tanglewood
- Fixed a bug where the Voodoo Doll’s heart pin wasn’t working correctly
- Fixed a bug where if the Haunted Mirror spawned on the wall in Grafton, you couldn’t get photo rewards from it
- Fixed a bug where using the Haunted Mirror would sometimes show the incorrect room
- Fixed a bug where you could get photo rewards from a smashed Ouija Board
- Fixed a bug where you could cancel the “hide and seek” countdown by saying “goodbye”
- Fixed a bug where you could get photo rewards from a tarot card deck with no cards left
- Fixed a bug where drawing the Tower or Hanged Man card as your last couldn’t wouldn’t do anything
- Fixed a bug where you couldn’t drop the tarot cards instantly after drawing one
- Fixed a bug where the Tarot Death card wasn’t triggering a Cursed Hunt and adding duration to further hunts
- Fixed a spelling mistake on “The High Priestess” card
- Fixed a bug where using a Summoning Circle with The Twins would make the ghost teleport to the twin location when starting the hunt
- Fixed a bug where you couldn’t light Summoning Circle candles in VR with a lighter
- Fixed an issue where the summoning circle wasn’t draining sanity for VR players
- Fixed an issue where the music box wasn’t draining sanity for VR players
- Fixed a bug where ghosts could flicker lights that had smashed
- Fixed a bug in Asylum where you couldn’t see with Night vision cameras
- Fixed a bug in Prison where several showers didn’t have handles
- Fixed a bug in Maple Campsite where one wood knock sound would play three sounds in a row
- Fixed an invisible collider on the ceiling in Ridgeview dining room
- Fixed a bug where you could hear footsteps with the master volume set to 0
- Fixed a bug where a ghost appearing with DOTS could spawn it inside of walls, making it very hard to see
- Fixed a bug where you could still see green reflections after a DOTS had been picked up
- Fixed a bug where you could still see red reflections after the red-light ghost event
- Fixed a bug where piano interactions weren’t giving photo rewards
- Fixed a bug where objects used by the ghost weren’t always registering on the Parabolic Microphone
- Fixed a bug where you could place several items on the truck ramp whilst its closed
- Fixed a bug where you could teleport out of the truck, whilst its closed, via the ramp in VR
- Fixed several bugs where the ghost was leaving EMF without doing anything
- Fixed a bug where the ghost could interact with the rocking chair multiple times at once causing the sound to overlap
- Fixed a bug where the ghost would give EMF 2 when attempting to flicker a light that was turned off
- Fixed a bug where the ghost would give EMF 2 when attempting to teleport an object in your hand
- Fixed a bug where the ghost would give EMF 2 when attempting to move a mannequin
- Fixed a bug where the ghost would give EMF 2 when attempting to write in the ghost-writing book when it didn’t have the ghost-writing evidence
- Fixed a bug where you could not hear the ghost footsteps on the parabolic microphone
- Fixed a bug where Candles would blow out in heavy rain if another player walked outside
- Fixed a bug where the voodoo doll would not start a hunt if you used it with no sanity after the heart pin was used
- Fixed a bug where the haunted mirror would close when holding it if another player walked outside
- Fixed a bug where several cursed possessions were significantly increasing the hunt duration in multiplayer when they broke or were fully used
- Fixed a bug where the voodoo doll would force an interaction per remaining pin when used with no sanity
- Fixed a bug where the voodoo doll pins were not pushing in the same pins for each player
- Fixed a bug where the voodoo doll would use every pin if you had no sanity when another player with sanity used it
- Fixed a bug where one of the ghost events did not work with the tarot cards which caused the devil card to not do anything
- Fixed a bug where dropping and grabbing the voodoo doll in the truck would stop you from being able to close the truck or view the cctv monitor
- Fixed a bug where some hunts and ghost events would have no sound if they started quickly after another one
- Fixed a bug where the mirror effects would sometimes stay active after the mirror was broken
- Fixed a bug where the Voodoo Doll VR holding rotation was wrong
- Fixed a bug where the Willow living room fingerprints were on the wrong side of the window
- Fixed a bug where there was no loading screen when exiting Maple Lodge Campsite
- Fixed a bug where the Poltergeist ability did not work unless you moved the objects first
