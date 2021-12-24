So what the heck just happen? Read on

Ok so here it goes. I ran an update a few days ago and accidentally uploaded the demo overtop of the main game which messed up a lot of code, specifically level travel. I quickly fixed all this and it should be fine now. These small updates are me just fixing some stuff from that fallout. Unfortunately, there is a bit of a big update here in gig size because I had to reupload some old maps to fix this. Honestly if you want to keep your game file size down, re-install (your saves will be fine). Basically, how Steam works is you can add files and copy over files but you can't remove files. So it just kind of keeps stacking. If you do notice something odd please post and I'll fix it. Hopefully, we won't have to go back to 1.10. Sorry about that, I am sure a lot of you were confused. All this to fix some simple key mapping issues on the xbox controller - ugh.