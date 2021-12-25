Superfly v0.10.0 Update

It's been a while, but we're back with the latest major update to Superfly! This update brings Story Mode, a work-in-progress game mode that teaches the game and lets you unlock powers and sidegrades over time. The mode starts with a new and improved tutorial. After that, you need to collect gears all around the city to unlock new powers and sidegrades: 10 gears per power, and an increasing number for each sidegrade. If unlocking things over time isn't for you, don't worry, you can play the full Superfly experience immediately in Free Play mode.

This update also brings major performance improvements related to the game physics. Behind the scenes, this works by changing the physics tick rate to be slower than the frame rate, so the expensive physics calculations run less often. You can control this tick rate with the Physics Detail option in the game's settings menu. Setting the Physics Detail to High should give the same behavior as previous versions of Superfly.

Some users have reported a bug in Story Mode where collecting gears doesn't properly unlock new powers. If you experience this issue, please send us your log files on our Discord server so we can fix the bug as soon as possible. You can always switch to Free Play mode to avoid the issue.

Thanks for reading, and Merry Christmas!

Changelog: