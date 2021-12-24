Update v1.1.1

A quick update to fix a few things:
- Fixed the jump against the wall in depth in the waterfall
- Improved Benito's interactions when grabbing onto the wall when exiting an aerial dash
- The mechanic of braking the player to avoid falling off an edge when landing on it has been better implemented
- Fixed (finally) the mechanic of rolling in the Temple of the Jungle: you can no longer go through the walls and there are no more dashes towards the ceiling
- Several abilities of the bosses disappear when they are defeated so that the player does not die from them
- Fixed the checkpoint that loads when you fall in front of the first movable platform at the end of Egypt
- Raijin no longer stays stuck in the air without attacking
- Now Dark Benito ALWAYS deals damage, at least to the enemy he is targeting for his attack
