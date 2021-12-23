 Skip to content

Dota 2 update for 23 December 2021

ClientVersion 5139

There are no official patch notes available for this build.

Extra notes

The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.

General

  • Updated localization files for Portuguese - Brazil, Bulgarian, Czech, Danish, Dutch, German, Hungarian, Italian, Norwegian, Portuguese, Spanish - Spain, Swedish, Ukrainian, Finnish, French, Greek, Korean, Polish, Romanian, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Thai, Turkish, Vietnamese, and Spanish - Latin America

