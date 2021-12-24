PATCH 0.1.1.0 - Early Access

PATCH 0.1.1.0 — LIST OF CHANGES

Thank you very much for your feedback this far! We hear you loud and clear, so we try to solve some issues right away.

Please stay tuned, as for upcoming patches we will try to focus on more feedback as well as game/fps optimization!

For now, here is a list of the most notable changes in this update!

IMPROVEMENTS

When playing solo without other players you will now be helped by Rolf! He is a guy that was getting sucked into the SourceWorlds some time before you.

Please be kind - he is trying to give his best. First batch of tutorial windows have been added. They will help you understanding items, mechanics, functionalities.

BALANCE CHANGES

Changed some Loottables and Enemys (Legendary items are getting reduced! GRAB THEM WHILE YOU CAN!)

Removed some enemies in Dome of Pork

STABILITY AND PERFORMANCE

Improved overall performance by a bit

UI

Changed NPC health bars to be more in style with the UI

GRAPHICS, AUDIO, ANIMATION

Removed Camera-cinematic in Introlevel

Improved and changed some music within some areas

SEASONAL

It’s XMas! Go claim your present within Snugglebeard! This present is a seasonal only item and will be made unavailable in one of our next future patches

MISCELLANEOUS