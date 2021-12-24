 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

SourceWorlds update for 24 December 2021

PATCH 0.1.1.0 - Early Access

Share · View all patches · Build 7935076 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

PATCH 0.1.1.0 — LIST OF CHANGES

Thank you very much for your feedback this far! We hear you loud and clear, so we try to solve some issues right away.

Please stay tuned, as for upcoming patches we will try to focus on more feedback as well as game/fps optimization!

For now, here is a list of the most notable changes in this update!

IMPROVEMENTS

  • When playing solo without other players you will now be helped by Rolf! He is a guy that was getting sucked into the SourceWorlds some time before you.

    Please be kind - he is trying to give his best.
  • First batch of tutorial windows have been added. They will help you understanding items, mechanics, functionalities.

BALANCE CHANGES

  • Changed some Loottables and Enemys (Legendary items are getting reduced! GRAB THEM WHILE YOU CAN!)
  • Removed some enemies in Dome of Pork

STABILITY AND PERFORMANCE

  • Improved overall performance by a bit

UI

  • Changed NPC health bars to be more in style with the UI

GRAPHICS, AUDIO, ANIMATION

  • Removed Camera-cinematic in Introlevel
  • Improved and changed some music within some areas

SEASONAL

  • It’s XMas! Go claim your present within Snugglebeard! This present is a seasonal only item and will be made unavailable in one of our next future patches

MISCELLANEOUS

  • Fixed a bug where playermodels weren’t correctly loaded (missing hair or wrong player models)
  • Fixed sometimes missing credits

Changed files in this update

SourceWorlds Content Depot 1712691
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.