PATCH 0.1.1.0 - Early Access

PATCH 0.1.1.0 — LIST OF CHANGES
Thank you very much for your feedback this far! We hear you loud and clear, so we try to solve some issues right away.
Please stay tuned, as for upcoming patches we will try to focus on more feedback as well as game/fps optimization!
For now, here is a list of the most notable changes in this update!
IMPROVEMENTS
- When playing solo without other players you will now be helped by Rolf! He is a guy that was getting sucked into the SourceWorlds some time before you.
Please be kind - he is trying to give his best.
- First batch of tutorial windows have been added. They will help you understanding items, mechanics, functionalities.
BALANCE CHANGES
- Changed some Loottables and Enemys (Legendary items are getting reduced! GRAB THEM WHILE YOU CAN!)
- Removed some enemies in Dome of Pork
STABILITY AND PERFORMANCE
- Improved overall performance by a bit
UI
- Changed NPC health bars to be more in style with the UI
GRAPHICS, AUDIO, ANIMATION
- Removed Camera-cinematic in Introlevel
- Improved and changed some music within some areas
SEASONAL
- It’s XMas! Go claim your present within Snugglebeard! This present is a seasonal only item and will be made unavailable in one of our next future patches
MISCELLANEOUS
- Fixed a bug where playermodels weren’t correctly loaded (missing hair or wrong player models)
- Fixed sometimes missing credits
Changed files in this update